Undisputed UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (21-4) will make his fourth title defense in a rematch with Petr Yan, in the headliner of UFC 323 on Dec. 6. A victory over Yan will see Dvalishvili break the record for most consecutive UFC bantamweight title defenses in history. He is currently on a winning streak of 14 consecutive fights, dating back to 2018.

“The Machine” revealed that he plans to fight four times in 2026. Among those, a spot on the upcoming UFC White House event next June. However, if given the opportunity to headline the card, the Georgia native thinks a former two-division UFC champion would deserve it more: Jon Jones.

“That will be a great honor for me, and I will be grateful forever,” Dvalishvili told Stake.com. “Even though I’m an American Citizen now, and the only American champion; I am still Georgian. I think lots of great American fighters want to headline this event. And I think they deserve it more, people like Jon Jones.”

“Bones” has pleaded to fight at the White House lawn next summer. Although UFC President Dana White isn’t convinced that he can rely on Jones to show up. Especially after Jones retired temporarily in June 2025, rather than face then-interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

BKFC champion to make UFC return?

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry Press Conference Credit: Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Mike Perry finished his UFC career in a rough stretch, where he lost four of his last five fights. In his last appearance with the promotion, Perry took a unanimous decision loss against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 23, in April 2021. After his contact expired, “Platinum” went on to sign with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in October 2021.

He currently reigns as the middleweight “King of Violence” champion, with a 6-0 record; including four knockout wins. Perry has publicly expressed an interest in returning to MMA, particularly for the UFC White House card. He would have to reach an agreement with BKFC boss David Feldman in order for that to happen.

“Even Mike Perry was mentioning he wants to come back to the UFC, and fight,” said Dvalishvili. “So I’m sure a lot of people want to be there. That would be an honor for me to just fight there. And then to headline, that would be crazy. But who knows? We’ll see.”