UFC star Cory Sandhagen made over $2 million in a month on OnlyFans from pics of his ‘balls’?

Credit: Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Top five UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen revealed this week he made over $2 million in just one month on OnlyFans recently. And the reason for his newfound wealth further confirms that there are some very weird people on the platform.

During an appearance on the “Overdogs Podcast” with former UFC star Mike Perry, Sandhagen was asked about rumors that he made over $2 million in a month on the popular site OnlyFans and how he did it. Well, his response is sure to surprise many fight fans.

“It was literally just my balls,” Sandhagen said with a smile. “It was just a bunch of pictures of my balls. I would take my [penis] out of it and just take pictures of my balls.”

Related: UFC schedule – Get a look at the company’s upcoming fight cards

The response was met with shock and raucous laughter from the current Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship talent. As well as a claim, he needs to ask his wife about doing the same because he believes he has a nice pair of testicles as well.

OnlyFans has long been known as a place where folks with tastes on the fringe of society go to scratch that itch. Sandhagen is one of my UFC athletes that have actually banked more money there than during their fight careers. Few UFC fighters are making millions per year. So many have to find unexpected ways to make more money off their fame. And OnlyFans has become one of the top options, especially for female fighters.

“Sandman” inched closer to a potential title opportunity in the future with a win over Deiveson Figueiredo earlier this month at UFC Iowa. The 33-year-old is 11-4 in the company (185 overall) and is currently ranked fourth in our latest bantamweight rankings.