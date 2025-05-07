Updated UFC bantamweight rankings: Cory Sandhagen holds on to top-5 spot after UFC Des Moines

Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The UFC bantamweight rankings are a showcase of a division that has slowly evolved to become arguably the most talent-rich in the entire sport. Where lightweight was once considered the deepest weight class in the promotion, 135 pounds has surpassed it with an impressive and wide variety of fighters. With that in mind, here is the official Sportsnaut top-10 for the organization’s bantamweight class.

1. Merab Dvalishvili (19-4)

Merab Dvalishvili truly is “The Machine.” His relentlessness and wrestling have turned him into the best bantamweight on the planet. If there were any doubters after his 2024 win over Sean O’Malley, he silenced them with another impressive victory in January, this time over talented contender Umar Nurmagomedov. Dvalishvili is the best 135er around until further notice.

2. Sean O’Malley (18-2-1)

Former champ Sean O’Malley is one of the faces of the UFC. He has the unique look, charisma, and most importantly, the knockout striking that turns fighters into stars. However, his loss to Dvalishvili put a major dent in his reputation. He remains an elite talent in the division and has proven that multiple times. However, if he can’t overcome the champ in their rematch, the company’s hopes of promoting him as their top star are done.

3. Umar Nurmagomedov (18-1)

Umar Nurmagomedov has quietly been one of the best bantamweights in the world for quite some time. In January, he had the chance to be the second Nurmagomedov to win gold in the UFC but came up just short. Nevertheless, in that fight, he showed his well-rounded talents and that he is not far off from being a world champion in the near future. That is why he remains near the top of our UFC bantamweight rankings despite the recent loss.

4. Cory Sandhagen (18-5)

Cory Sandhagen has been many fight fans’ favorite bantamweight for several years. He is gutsy, highly skilled, and rarely in a boring fight. In May, he had a real chance to lock up a title fight later this year. And while he did get the W over Deiveson Figueiredo, a knee injury ended the Brazilian’s night early in the second round, diminished the importance of the win. However, the American still has a strong case to face the winner of Dvalishvili-O’Malley II.

5. Petr Yan (18-5)

Three straight losses had many wondering if Petr Yan’s days as a top-five bantamweight were over. However, his recent wins over ranked talents like Song and Figueiredo have helped rebuild his title contender status. While he is still probably one big win away from getting another title opportunity, the former champion is still in his prime and a serious problem at 135 pounds.

6. Deiveson Figueiredo (24-5-1)

Former flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo had a strong start to his move up to 135 pounds, including wins over one-time champ Cody Garbrandt and fan-favorite Marlon Vera. However, back-to-back losses, including a worrisome knee injury during his most recent loss in May, have completely cooled talk of a title fight at bantamweight. Still, the Brazilian is a legit top 10 level fighter and deserving of a spot in our UFC bantamweight rankings.

7. Marlon Vera (23-10-1)

Marlon Vera is one of the division’s most entertaining fighters. The big question was always whether he could beat the best the weight class has to offer. Unfortunately, his decisive losses to O’Malley and Figueiredo proved he is unlikely to win gold in the UFC. Nevertheless, he is a very hard night for any top fighter at bantamweight and remains among the 10 best in the sport.

8. Yadong Song (22-8-1)

Yadong Song has long been seen as a fighter with the potential to fight for gold one day. However, after putting a few wins together, he always seems to be halted by a key loss to one of the division’s elites. However, he has a strong resume, and adding Henry Cejudo to his list of wins in February keeps his place in the top 10 in very good standing.

9. Henry Cejudo (16-5)

Henry Cejudo is an MMA legend and will be in the UFC Hall of Fame eventually. However, his decision to retire in 2020 cost fans seeing him in the final years of his prime. Since returning two years ago, the former two-division champ has lost three straight. At 38, he won’t fight for gold ever again. However, since his defeats came at the hands of the very best in the division, it is why he remains in our latest UFC bantamweight rankings.

10. Rob Font (22-8)

Some fighters are not meant to fight for world titles. But that doesn’t mean they can’t have memorable careers and make good money for a long time. Rob Font is a perfect example of that. He has remained a stalwart of the top 15 for the last half-decade. His story is won of perseverance and setting the standard for what it takes to be a ranked fighter at bantamweight.