Could we see a clash between two pound-for-pound greats, Alexandre Pantoja, and Merab Dvalishvili in the future?

Pantoja (30-5) will make his fifth defense of the UFC flyweight title against Joshua Van, in the co-main event of UFC 323 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. The native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is coming off back-to-back submission victories in his last two fights. Most recently when he submitted Kai Kara-France with a rear-naked choke in the third round, at UFC 317 in June.

Dating back to 2021, Pantoja has won eight consecutive fights. He claimed the 125-pound championship title with a split decision victory over Brandon Moreno at UFC 290, in July 2023. Could a victory against Van set up a showdown with the 135-pound kingpin Dvalishvili? The undisputed UFC bantamweight champion recently expressed his interest in a fight with Pantoja, in his native Brazil.

“If it’s something the UFC wants to do,” Pantoja told Stake.com “If they come to me, and talk about it, then maybe I’ll start thinking a little more. But right now, I’m focused on Joshua, and my division. For me, flyweight is one of the most entertaining divisions in the UFC right now. We have so many good challengers.”

Pantoja far from done at 125 pounds?

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“The Cannibal” has the longest title reign at flyweight, since Demetrius Johnson’s previous reign, from 2012 to 2017. Although Pantoja may want to continue defending the championship title at 125 pounds, before any thought of an immediate move up to bantamweight. He is ranked No. 5 in our pound-for-pound rankings, while Dvalishvili is listed at No. 3.

In the headliner of UFC 323, Dvalishvili will aim to make history, as he puts the UFC bantamweight title on the line in a rematch with Petr Yan. “The Machine” is currently tied for the most consecutive bantamweight title defenses in UFC history (3). He claimed the 135-pound championship title with a unanimous decision victory against Sean O’ Malley at UFC 306, in September 2024. Dvalishvili has also won 14 consecutive fights, since 2018.

“Merab is a beast, and he’s proven it,” said Pantoja. “He’s one of the best in the UFC. Talking about pound-for-pound, beating the number one pound-for-pound is not easy. You have (Islam) Makhachev, (Ilia) Topuria, and Merab. It really is one of the best eras in UFC history right now. It feels very special that my name comes up in that conversation.”