Miami Dolphins star QB Tua Tagovailoa releases statement after frightening head injury

Life couldn’t have been much better for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. For the first time in his three-year career, his Dolphins were undefeated after three weeks, one of two teams left standing.

Not only was his team thriving, but after two inconsistent seasons, Tagovailoa himself had also begun to ascend into one of the best young quarterbacks in football, leading the NFL in QBR and adjusted yards per attempt.

While the football community was all excited about the upcoming matchup on Thursday, how quickly we forgot about Tagovailoa’s injury scare last week, where he stood up and stumbled before briefly leaving the game. While he was apparently cleared for contact once again, it would only be a few minutes into the second quarter before Tagovailoa suffered another hit to the turf, causing an unsightly scene.

After being taken to a Level 1 trauma center right away on Thursday night, Tagovailoa has since been released from the hospital. On Friday afternoon, the 24-year-old QB put out a statement with an update on his status.

“I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night. It was difficult to not be able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I’ve received from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out. I’m feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back out on the field with my teammates.” Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s statement following controversial injury

Miami native Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tagovailoa against the Bengals but only managed to lead the Dolphins to nine more points in a 23-14 loss. While everyone wants to see Tagovailoa back on the football field again, maybe this time we take extra caution.

At the end of the day, Tagovailoa’s health is what’s most important, and it’s great to know he’s in good spirits after what was a frightful moment for everyone.

