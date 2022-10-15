Tua Tagovailoa exits concussion protocols, inactive for Sunday but will start in Week 7

Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has reportedly passed through the NFL concussion protocols. However, he will not be ready in time to play for the team on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins organization and their fanbase got some great news on Saturday morning when ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Tagovailoa had finally finished his weeks-long saga in the NFL concussion protocols.

“Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa was cleared from concussion protocol today, per sources. He will be inactive on Sunday vs. the Vikings, but he is expected to return for Week 7 vs. the Steelers.”

In the report, Schefter added that Tagovailoa sought out the advice of four neurologists outside the organization and that all who reviewed his scans agreed that there was no evidence of long-term damage to his brain.

The 24-year-old has not suited up since leaving the field on a stretcher after smashing his head against the turf while being sacked in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. That tackle came just days after suffering what was likely a misdiagnosed concussion in the team’s win over the Buffalo Bills.

The failings of the Dolphins’ medical staff and independent doctors in Week 3 have led to notable changes in the NFL systems for identifying concussions during games.

What Tua Tagovailoa’s return means for Miami Dolphins

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

It is unsurprising that the Dolphins’ offense has suffered immensely since Tagovailoa’s injury two weeks ago. They lost both matchups after he was sidelined against the Bengals and were unable to score more than 17 points in each game. Over the first three weeks of the season, Miami was one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL as they racked up 20, 42, and 21 points in their games against the Patriots, Ravens, and Bills.

Tua Tagovailoa stats (2022): 1,035 yards, 8 TD, 3 INT, 109.9 rating

What has hurt the team since the injury to their starter is that backup Teddy Bridgewater also suffered a concussion in their blowout loss to the Jets last week. Leaving third-string QB Skylar Thompson to play in much of that disastrous game. Along with the revelation that Tagovailoa was cleared to return, Schefter also reported that Bridgewater was out of the concussion protocols as well and expected to play in Week 6 versus the red-hot Vikings.

Before his injury, Tagovailoa was having the best season of his three-year career. The former Alabama star had over a 1,000 yards throwing in just three and a half games, along with eight touchdowns and a 109.9 passer rating.