Tom Brady hilariously refutes rumors he was on ‘Masked Singer’ during absence from camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to training camp on Monday after being away for the past week and a half.

Typically, players don’t leave training camp unless something is happening off the field or there’s a contract issue. This led to some widespread speculation about Brady’s whereabouts and what he was doing despite the Buccaneers indicating that the absence was planned.

One conspiracy theory making the rounds concluded that Tom Brady was out performing on Fox’ hit reality television show the “Masked Singer.” We’re not kidding. It went so far on social media that NFL insiders had to look into it.

Brady broke his Twitter hiatus on Monday to hilariously refute reports that he was in fact on the “Masked Singer.” It came within the context of a retweet from his Brady Brand account advertising underwear. Again, we’re not kidding.

Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though. https://t.co/E3wg9LaC1I — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 22, 2022

Just perfection. No, not the underwear. Brady’s social media presence. We can also now officially put rumors of Brady appearing on the “Masked Singer” to rest.

Related: Tom Brady and NFL’s top QBs of 2022

Tom Brady back in the mix as Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to win Super Bowl

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It was early this past offseason that Brady retired for roughly 87 seconds before opting to retun for his 23rd season in the NFL and third with the Buccaneers. For Brady, it’s been all about attempting to find a happy medium between his football career and personal life as he enters his Age-45 season.

“It’s very challenging when you’re 43 or 44 because there are a lot of other things that are pressing and a lot of other things that are really important in your life, like your kids and your wife and different relationships. Things have always taken a back seat to football. That’s just how it has gone for me. I have a very tricky, complex life in different aspects and I’m just trying to navigate it the best way I can.” Tom Brady during mandatory minicamp

Spending time with his family rather than practicing with the Buccaneers during the summer was one way for Mr. Brady to find that happy medium.

Despite his relatively advanced age, Brady continues to perform as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Last season alone, the seven-time Super Bowl champion led the league in completions (485), attempts (719), passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43). That’s insane.

As for the Buccaneers, they are one of the favorites to come out of the NFC and earn a second Super Bowl in the past three seasons.