WATCH: Tom Brady screams at offensive line on sideline as Tampa Bay Buccaneers trail Pittsburgh Steelers

Coming into a matchup where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were favored by 10 points over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tom Brady was widely expected to have a big day.

Instead, Brady and the Bucs found themselves trailing 10-9 heading into halftime, where Brady had completed just 10-of-21 passes for 110 yards. He had also been sacked twice, which is the key takeaway here, and likely why he was so upset.

The Fox Sports broadcast caught a clip of Brady absolutely ripping into his offensive linemen on the sidelines. In the clip, Brady can be roughly heard dropping multiple F-bombs. Here it is, in all its glory.

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

Brady has has several visible frustrating moments already this season, from breaking a tablet on the sideline, leading to the NFL sending out a memo to all teams not to damage equipment, to private moments such as reportedly going through a divorce. Brady’s the ultimate competitor, and he’s not one who accepts failure or the risk of losing a game.

Yet, he also knows just what it takes to get the absolute most out of his fellow teammates. Sure, Brady’s letting his offensive line hear it, but if the words help lead to better protection and, ultimately, a win, no one will really care how the job got done.

The Steelers entered the game missing four members of their secondary, with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Levi Wallace, Ahkello Witherspoon, and Cam Sutton all inactive. That combo has combined to make 15 starts for the Steelers already this season, and Fitzpatrick is arguably their best player, with T.J. Watt also missing from the lineup due to his torn pec injury.

The Buccaneers are looking to move to 4-2 against a 1-4 Steelers squad at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

