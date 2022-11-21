WATCH: Tim Weah scores the first Team USA World Cup goal in eight years

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar got underway on Sunday, with England defeating Iran 6-2 in the tournament opener. On Monday, USA had a chance to play their first game, coming against Wales. Knowing they’d need a strong performance to make any sort of impression, it didn’t take long for Tim Weah to score the first goal of the day, coming 35 minutes into the match.

Amazingly, it was the first goal Team USA has scored in a World Cup in eight years, making the feat all the more impressive. Just 22 years old, Weah is now the first player of the US Men’s National Team to have scored a goal that was born in the 2000s.

THE @USMNT TAKES THE LEAD 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



TIM WEAH PUTS USA ON TOP

To no surprise, star midfielder Christian Pulisic had a big hand in the goal. As seen in the clip above, Pulisic delivered a picturesque pass leading Weir to make the pinpoint kick. It was absolutely perfect timing between the two as the soccer ball squirted right past the outstretched goalie.

Tim Weah gets to live the dream his dad never did

But for the Weah family, this goal was special. Tim’s father, George, was also a legendary soccer player, who even won the Ballon d’Or trophy, awarded to the player who performed the best over the previous year — essentially an MVP award. Although George never had the opportunity to play in a World Cup.

While most would agree that USA has controlled the majority of this match, they have several more tough opponents to come.

On Friday, the United States takes on England, who many would consider being one of the better teams competing for the 2022 World Cup trophy.

