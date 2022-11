Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

England opened Group B play at the World Cup on Monday with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran in Doha, Qatar.

The Three Lions got two goals from Bukayo Saka and one each from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish.

Mehdi Taremi had both goals for Iran, scoring in the 65th minute and with a penalty kick in stoppage time.

Iran’s starting goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand left on a stretcher in the 19th minute after colliding with a teammate.

