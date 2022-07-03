Three pitchers the Milwaukee Brewers should target at the trade deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers are 45-35 and are currently in first place in the National League Central Division. Their lead, though, is just a slim one-game cushion over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers, like many teams, have been dealing with injuries. However, Milwaukee’s pitchers seem to have been bitten extra hard by the injury bug.

Adrian Houser is the latest Brewers’ starter to head to the injured list. Brandon Woodruff missed almost a month with a sprained ankle, Freddy Peralta is out until at least late August, and Aaron Ashby just came back from an IL stint.

And those are just the starting pitchers! Currently, the Brewers have relievers Miguel Sanchez (UCL discomfort) and Luis Perdomo (elbow effusion) on the 10 and 15-Day IL. Jake Cousins (elbow) and Justin Topa (elbow) are both on the 60-day IL. With the trade deadline approaching in less than a month, it may be time for Milwaukee to look into acquiring some extra arms, both for the rotation and bullpen.

If the Brewers want to ‘go for it,’ Noah Syndergaard could be a starting pitcher worth targeting

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It sounds almost ironic for Noah Syndergaard to be a trade target for a team that is looking to replace injured players. Due to his own injuries, Syndergaard has not pitched a full season since 2019. Now on a one-year $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, Syndergaard is 5-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.

The Angels are currently six games under .500 and are in fourth place in the American League West. At 14.5 games back of the Houston Astros, it is very likely that they will be sellers at the trade deadline (again). If, and that is a BIG if, Milwaukee Brewers’ owner Mark Attanasio is willing to open up his wallet and take on the rest of Syndergaard’s salary, the Brewers could add Syndergaard to their depleted pitching staff. Milwaukee has the prospects to get a deal done, and the Angels (again) are looking to re-build.

Familiar foe Chad Kuhl could give the starting rotation a lift

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers faced Chad Kuhl 11 times when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates. In those starts, Kuhl was 4-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 52 strikeouts. Now with the woeful Colorado Rockies on a one-year $3 million deal, Kuhl presents a more payroll-friendly option as the Brewers look ahead to the trade deadline.

It is not just his success against them that should make Kuhl an intriguing target to the Brewers. Kuhl has also had success against other National League teams that Milwaukee is or will be competing with for playoff position or in the playoffs themselves. Below is a list of these teams and Kuhl’s record against them:

St. Louis Cardinals: 3-3, 3.03 ERA, 47 strikeouts

Los Angeles Dodgers: 3-2, 3.41 ERA, 21 strikeouts

Atlanta Braves: 1-0, 1.59 ERA, 15 strikeouts

Admittedly, Kuhl has struggled against the New York Mets and San Diego Padres in his career. He is a combined 2-2 against them with a 5.59 ERA and 25 strikeouts. Despite these stats, Kuhl would be a valuable addition to the backend of the Brewers’ starting rotation. So far this season, he is 5-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. He recently threw a complete game shutout against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 27.

Reed Garrett could provide a boost to the Brewers’ bullpen

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Reed Garrett is one of those players who did not take a traditional path to success in Major League Baseball. After he was drafted at the age of 19 by the Texas Rangers, he toiled in their minor league system until 2018. In December of that year, the Detroit Tigers drafted Garrett in the Rule 5 Draft and added him to their Major League roster.

Garrett struggled mightily in his first Major League action. In 13 games with the Tigers, Garrett posted an 8.82 ERA and 2.42 WHIP. Detroit returned him to the Rangers who then released him after the season. With no Major League affiliation, Garrett decided to pitch in Japan for a couple of years. He made his return to the Majors this season with the Washington Nationals.

After starting this season in the minors, Garrett was called up to the big league club on June 14. In five games with the Nationals, he is 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 1.57 WHIP. He would be a bit of a risk given his limited experience, but at this point the Brewers need all the arms they can get for their bullpen.

