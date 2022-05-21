NFL insider says Terry McLaurin contract talks with Washington Commanders ‘could get explosive’

Terry McLaurin is the best player on the Washington Commanders offense. After three years of stellar production despite poor quarterback play, the star wide receiver is looking to join his peers among the highest paid NFL players.

Washington knows it has game-changing talent. The organization recognized publicly that McLaurin is an essential part of the offense and wants to sign him to a long-term deal. Yet with many receivers and cornerbacks around the league getting paid, contract talks between McLaurin and the Commanders aren’t going well.

Washington likely sees no reason to rush. McLaurin carries a $3.04 million cap hit this season, a bargain for high-end talent. Even if an extension isn’t signed this year, the Commanders can apply the franchise tag to McLaurin in 2023 to prevent him from testing free agency.

Terry McLaurin stats (career): 222 receptions, 3,090 receiving yards, 13.9 ypr, 141 first downs in 46 games

For now, the 26-year-old receiver has avoided taking things publicly. Unlike other NFL stars looking for the security of a multi-year deal, he isn’t wiping any reference to the team off social media. However, McLaurin might not be patient for long.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports believes things between McLaurin and the Commanders could get explosive. In part due to the organization’s history and the leadership still in place, the NFL insider believes a trade could happen.

“The fact that we haven’t heard a peep about them getting anywhere near a trade should scare Commanders fans, given how much the WR market has shifted this offseason and how much turmoil we have already seen at that position.” CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora on Terry McLaurin contract situation with Washington Commanders

Will Terry McLaurin be traded?

While head coach Ron Rivera is saying the right things publicly, the real negotiations happen behind the scenes. If McLaurin sees a lack of progress during contract talks or his agent suggests the Commanders aren’t willing to offer market value, a calm situation could turn ugly within weeks.

McLaurin’s play in the last two seasons warrants a contract worth $20-plus million per season. Money shouldn’t be an issue for the Commanders given the organization agreed to absorb the entirety of the Carson Wentz contract when no other NFL team even considered doing it.

If there is no progress in negotiations between Washington and McLaurin, he could ask for a trade. Multiple teams would immediately be interested and the Commanders would face the reality of a disgruntled receiver on a bad team. As the offseason has shown, it could all result in a trade.

