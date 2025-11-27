Roger Federer is retired, but he’s not done with tennis. In an interview with Tages-Anzeiger he opened the door to a return to the court, not on the ATP Tour, but in a series of exhibition matches with Rafael Nadal.

The idea has been floating around for a while. Last month Tony Godsick, CEO of Team8 and Federer’s agent for many years, said a joint exhibition tour with Federer and Nadal was realistic. Now Federer himself has confirmed he likes the idea and sees potential in it.

“It would be great if that could be done,” he said.

He explained an exhibition format would give them more freedom than the tour ever did: “If we played exhibitions after our careers, we would have more time and wouldn’t have to rush to the next competition. I could imagine combining all of that with a good cause, raising funds for my foundation and inspiring young people there.”

Fans immediately connected the dots with their past exhibitions, from Zurich and Madrid to the record-breaking 2020 event in South Africa — where the pair put their exceptional tennis to charity use. Those matches proved a Federer–Nadal would be a global draw.

Federer and Nadal Could Reunite for Post-Career Exhibition Matches

Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Federer is still playing tennis, even away from competition.

“I played four hours of tennis the other day here in San Francisco and then LA also an hour and a half before that. So I’ve been playing a lot, so I’m trying to keep in shape,” he said.

He also thinks Nadal would be up for it: “And I know that Rafa is also totally open to maybe play some tennis. It sounds terrible, seniors tennis, to us, but maybe we can create a tour, like a Fedal tour or something like that.”

For now there is no schedule and no marketing, it’s still just an idea. But coming from Federer himself it feels less like a fantasy and more like a matter of “when” and “how”.

Away from the spotlight of competition Federer is selective with his commitments. He still appears at the Laver Cup and is involved in the sport but his priority is clearly off court. “I’m focusing on my kids. it’s time to be interested in what’s important before they leave home,” he said.