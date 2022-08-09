3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers players who could have career seasons in 2022

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have put themselves in a good position to make a deep playoff run. Maybe even another Super Bowl ring for Tom Brady. That is, if they can stay healthy.

Some of the players have been in slumps. Some are just young players who haven’t had that career-defining season yet. Here we are gonna take a look into some Buccaneers players that could have career seasons in 2022.

Related: 3 best options at center for Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Ryan Jensen injury

Julio Jones

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Jones has had a couple of down years mainly due to injuries. Tom Brady called him months back which planted the seed for him to sign with the Bucs. Now he is one third of the best wide receiver group in the league. I see Jones having the best season he’s had in four years.

Julio Jones stats in 2018: 113 receptions, 1,677 yards, 8 TD catches

Jones has battled injuries each of the past two seasons. But now that he’s back to 100% and fully motivated to win what could be the first ring of his career, I fully expect Jones to return to top form.

Tom Brady

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

I know what you’re thinking. Tom Brady have a career breakout year? After all he’s done and accomplished. Yes, hear me out.

Brady put up some of the best numbers of his career last year and that was with Chris Godwin getting injured and Antonio Brown quitting in the middle of a game during the season. Brady has never had the weapons at his disposal that he’ll have this season.

Matter of fact I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a receiving group with this much talent and superstars in it. His top three receivers are Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones. All three of them could be a WR1 on any other team.

Not to mention Leonard Fournette to run and catch out the backfield. The only concern has been the offensive line since center Ryan Jensen went down with a knee injury after losing guards Ali Marpet to retirement and Alex Cappa to free agency. Yeah, the offensive line losses were a blow, but with the weapons surrounding him, I believe Brady could put up record-breaking numbers this season.

Related: NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Betting favorites point to Josh Allen, Tom Brady ahead of preseason

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Picked in the first round of the 2021 draft Joe Tryon-Shoyinka had a good rookie year with limited snaps. He recorded four sacks and three batted-down balls. This season is his time with Jason Pierre Paul not being on the team. I believe Tryon-Shoyinka will be the breakout defensive player off the edge.

Now in line to receive more than just 49% of the snaps as he did a year ago, Tryon-Showinka can give Bucs fans a better idea of why he was the No. 32 pick a year ago. Don’t be surprised when he doubles his sack total.

These players are set up to have breakout or career seasons. There are several others on this talented roster that aren’t mentioned. One thing for sure is if all stay healthy, this will be a fun team to watch.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner