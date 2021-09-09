fbpx
·
Published September 9, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys inactives, Thursday Night Football Week 1

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys
Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during a timeout from the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have announced their inactives for their NFL Week 1 Thursday Night Football matchup.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inactives

  • QB- Kyle Trask
  • RB- Ke’Shawn Vaughn
  • G- Nick Leverett
  • WR- Jaelon Darden
  • S- Jordan Whitehead
  • S- Chris Cooper
  • DL- Khalil Davis

Dallas Cowboys inactives

  • QB- Will Grier
  • WR- Noah Brown
  • DE- Azur Kamara
  • DL- Chauncey Golston
  • LB- Luke Gifford
  • S- Malik Hooker
  • S- Israel Mukuamu

There’s not any real surprises here for either team. Two quarterbacks are kept active on game days. For the Buccaneers, that includes Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert. Dallas will have Dak Prescott starting with Cooper Rush backing him up.

The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves as 9.5-point home favorites against the Dallas Cowboys. The spread changed leading up to the season opener when it was announced that star Cowboys guard Zack Martin would miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Also Read:
Cowboys vs Buccaneers: Week 1 NFL preview

Share: