Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys inactives, Thursday Night Football Week 1

Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during a timeout from the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have announced their inactives for their NFL Week 1 Thursday Night Football matchup.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inactives

QB- Kyle Trask

RB- Ke’Shawn Vaughn

G- Nick Leverett

WR- Jaelon Darden

S- Jordan Whitehead

S- Chris Cooper

DL- Khalil Davis

Dallas Cowboys inactives

QB- Will Grier

WR- Noah Brown

DE- Azur Kamara

DL- Chauncey Golston

LB- Luke Gifford

S- Malik Hooker

S- Israel Mukuamu

There’s not any real surprises here for either team. Two quarterbacks are kept active on game days. For the Buccaneers, that includes Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert. Dallas will have Dak Prescott starting with Cooper Rush backing him up.

The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves as 9.5-point home favorites against the Dallas Cowboys. The spread changed leading up to the season opener when it was announced that star Cowboys guard Zack Martin would miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.