Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys inactives, Thursday Night Football Week 1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have announced their inactives for their NFL Week 1 Thursday Night Football matchup.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers inactives
- QB- Kyle Trask
- RB- Ke’Shawn Vaughn
- G- Nick Leverett
- WR- Jaelon Darden
- S- Jordan Whitehead
- S- Chris Cooper
- DL- Khalil Davis
Dallas Cowboys inactives
- QB- Will Grier
- WR- Noah Brown
- DE- Azur Kamara
- DL- Chauncey Golston
- LB- Luke Gifford
- S- Malik Hooker
- S- Israel Mukuamu
There’s not any real surprises here for either team. Two quarterbacks are kept active on game days. For the Buccaneers, that includes Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert. Dallas will have Dak Prescott starting with Cooper Rush backing him up.
The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves as 9.5-point home favorites against the Dallas Cowboys. The spread changed leading up to the season opener when it was announced that star Cowboys guard Zack Martin would miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.
