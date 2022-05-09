Steve Kerr tests positive for COVID-19, will not coach Golden State Warriors in Game 4

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are looking to take a dominating 3-1 series lead against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of their Western Conferenec Semifinals series.

Unfortunately for the three-time NBA champion head coach, he will not be on hand inside the Chase Center in San Francisco to coach the game.

The Warriors announced ahead of Game 4 on Monay night that Steve Kerr has tested positive for COVID-19. Top assistant coach Mike Brown will take over as the head coach for the game.

Interestingly, this comes one day after Brown was named the next head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

As for Steve Kerr, he was seen masked up during press conferences over the past couple days. It’s a clear indication that he was at least somewhat concerned that he had contracted COVID-19. As of publication of this article, no Warriors players have tested positive.

Sans Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors looking for statement win

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

This second-round series was nodded at one heading to San Francisco Saturday night for Game 3. That’s when the Warriors put on an absolute show. They defeated Memphis by the score of 142-112 to take a 2-1 season lead and maintain home-court.

The series itself has been chippy. Draymond Green was ejected for a hard foul on Brandon Clarke back in Game 1.

The next outing saw Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks ejected for a foul on Gary Payton II. Brooks was ultimately suspended for Game 3. Meanwhile, Ja Morant suffered a knee injury late in Memphis’ Game 3 loss to the Warriors. The Grizzlies have blamed Jordan Poole for said injury. Morant is out for Game 4.

This latest Steve Kerr news just adds another layer to what has been a strange series with the winner set to take on either the Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

