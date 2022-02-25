Stephon Gilmore expected to sign with either Seahawks or 49ers, according to Richard Sherman

Every single year of his 10-year NFL career, Stephon Gilmore has managed to intercept a pass. It’s an impressive feat, but it doesn’t stack up to his Super Bowl ring, his 2019 Defensive Player of the Year award, the two All-Pro teams he’s been named to, or his five years making the Pro Bowl.

Obviously, Gilmore has achieved a lot in his NFL playing career and that’s further reflected by his 10th place standing on the active interception leaders list. Fellow accomplished cornerback Richard Sherman happens to land at No. 1 on said list.

Both players are set for unrestricted free agency this spring and Sherman seems to believe he has a good feel for where Gilmore might land. After four years playing for Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, Gilmore managed to convince the organization to trade him to what he thought, what we all thought, was a contending situation going back to his home state, playing for the Carolina Panthers.

Unfortunately, it ended up not being a competitive situation for Gilmore, which could lead the 31-year-old corner to dream of playing elsewhere.

Richard Sherman believes Stephon Gilmore will head west

In a podcast that drops later on Thursday at 5 PM EST, Richard Sherman mentions how he believes Stephon Gilmore is bound to play for a west coast team for the first time in his career. After five seasons in Buffalo, four in New England and one in Carolina, it would be a big shift for the Rock Hill, South Carolina native.

Specifically, Sherm mentions how he believes the San Francisco 49ers or Seattle Seahawks seem to make the most sense for Gilmore. It’s an interesting thought, but at this point we’re taking it with a grain of salt. Gilmore does likely want to play for a contender, as that seems to fit his mindset, but he also seems to enjoy playing close to home.

He may just seek opportunities to continue playing on the east coast instead. While there may not appear to be many east coast contenders with a ton of salary cap space at the moment, a lot will change between now and the official start of free agency on March 16.

