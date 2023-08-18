Shannon Sharpe reportedly joining Stephen A. Smith on First Take for 2023 NFL season

Shannon Sharpe spent his entire Hall of Fame NFL career with just two teams, playing for the Denver Broncos and then Baltimore Ravens before he made a return to Denver. Now, after being one of the top free agents in sports media, Sharpe is reportedly poised to return to the show where his entertainment career began with guest appearances.

Sharpe, age 55, left Fox Sports 1’s Undisputed this summer due to a rift with fellow co-host Skip Bayless. Following his announced departure, Sharpe fielded interest from a wide variety of sports media giants, including ESPN and FanDuel.

After several months of back-and-forth contract talks with many at each company trying to lure the rising sports media star to join them, Sharpe is reportedly poised to join ESPN’s First Take as a part-time debater.

Shannon Sharpe stats: 815 receptions, 10,060 receiving yards, 62 touchdowns

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Sharpe is headed to ESPN for the upcoming 2023 NFL season to serve as co-host with Stephen A. Smith and engage in debates every Monday and Tuesday this fall.

It’s not the only upcoming deal for Sharpe that will expand his media presence. The former Broncos’ tight end is also reportedly expected to find a new home for his podcast “Club Shay Shay”, which has become increasingly popular in the last year.

Sharpe does have a history with First Take. As noted by Marchand, Sharpe worked as a guest multiple times on the program where he sat and debated across the table from Bayless. Years later, after having his own show with Bayless, Sharpe will return to ESPN to work alongside Stephen A. Smith and compete against Bayless’ Undisputed during the NFL season.

Sharpe’s landing on First Take always seemed likely to happen, with the network trimming down its staff and focusing on high-profile media figures who will draw in massive attention and generate engagement. While his appearances will still be limited to twice a week, the decision to feature him on the two biggest days for NFL talk each week demonstrates his value to First Take.