Richard Sherman to replace Shannon Sharpe next to Skip Bayless on ‘Undisputed’ TV show

Shannon Sharpe is out. Richard Sherman is in.

FS1 had been searching for a replacement for Sharpe, who recently reached a buyout agreement to leave Fox Sports. We’re still waiting to learn where Sharpe’s set to take his on-air talent next, but rumors of the Hall of Fame tight end have pointed him to ESPN.

Meanwhile, we do know who’s stepping into Sharpe’s old cleats at FS1. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Richard Sherman is joining Undisputed, where he’s set to verbally spar with a boisterous Skip Bayless.

Sherman is expected to make “around 50-100” appearances on FS1 during the year, most of which will come during the football season. He will also retain his position on Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” broadcast.

The now-retired three-time All-Pro cornerback, who never shied away from making bold remarks during his playing career, should be a strong fit for TV broadcasts too. In fact, many likely haven’t forgotten about the time when Sherman roasted Bayless years ago when he was still a part of the ‘Legion of Boom’ in Seattle.

Richard Sherman really owned Skip Bayless in this clip pic.twitter.com/1curCIvQTj — Charlie Parker (@cmparker999) September 10, 2020

Needless to say, this should be a fun pairing. Hip hop icon Lil Wayne will also make appearances on Fridays and FS1 has even discussed a role with former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson, who was recently part of the ESPN layoffs.

