Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in two more top sluggers in MLB free agency

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, swinging a trade for All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. Coming off its first playoff appearance in more than a decade, Seattle isn’t finished adding to its roster.

With many contenders focused on the top MLB free agents on the pitching side, Seattle is exploring options to upgrade its lineup. The front office has already evaluated options via trade and free agency to improve the middle infield, but strengthening the outfield is also a priority.

Related: Seattle Mariners targeting two-time All-Star

According to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, the Mariners have expressed interest in free-agent outfielders Brandon Nimmo and Andrew Benintendi. As Kramer notes, both hitters would provide a specific trait that Seattle is prioritizing.

Nimmo posted a .274/.367/.433 slash line this past season in 151 games for the New York Mets. Not only is he an excellent threat to reach base – 10.5% walk rate – he is also above-average defensively and could start in center field.

Seattle is only locked into starting AL Rookie of the Year winner Julio Rodriguez as part of its everyday outfield next season. Hernandez could spend significant time at designated hitter, with his fielding limiting his value.

Benintendi, age 28, slashed .304/.373/.399 this season with the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees. Acquired before the MLB trade deadline, the All-Star outfielder suffered a broken hamate bone on Sep. 2. He is expected to be fully recovered by spring training, but it could impact his already limited power early in the 2023 season.

Nimmo is widely viewed as the superior option. He could start in either center or left field, providing Seattle with steady defense and a steady presence in the middle of the lineup. Even if neither outfielder land in the Mariners’ clubhouse, though, it’s evident Seattle wants to add another impact bat to help compete for the AL West next season.

Related: Seattle Mariners interested in trade with New York Yankees