San Francisco 49ers reportedly rebuffing Brandon Aiyuk trade inquiries

We’re not 100% sure what’s going on with star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and his San Francisco 49ers. A recent report suggested that the pass-catcher had requested a trade. This came after he unfollowed the 49ers on social media.

Aiyuk’s agent, Ryan Williams over at Athletes First, has since denied that his client has requested a trade.

What we do know is that the 26-year-old Aiyuk is angling for a lucrative long-term contract extension. The former first-round pick from Arizona State is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is set to earn $14.12 million next season. He wants to be among the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

This situation is complicated for the defending NFC Champions in that they boast some of the highest-paid players at their respective positions in the NFL. That includes running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, left tackle Trent Williams, defensive end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner.

Could this potentially force the 49ers to trade Aiyuk rather than pay him well north of $25 million annually on a new contract? Not so fast.

San Francisco 49ers not interested in trading Brandon Aiyuk

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that several teams have called the 49ers up about potentially acquiring Aiyuk in a blockbuster trade. Thus far, San Francisco’s brass has shown no willingness to trade the star pass-catcher.

The situation gets a bit more complicated now that fellow wide receiver DeVonta Smith was handed a three-year, $75 million contract extension from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier on Monday. That’s now going to be the starting-off point in extension talks between Aiyuk and the 49ers.

Brandon Aiyuk stats (2023): 75 receptions, 1,242 yards, 7 TD

Aiyuk’s importance to the 49ers is now well understood. Last season alone, young quarterback Brock Purdy posted a 124.0 passer rating when targeting the wide receiver. It’s now going to be all about the finances.

As for a potential trade, Aiyuk has been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars more than any other teams in recent weeks. If something were to happen, it would be ahead of next week’s NFL Draft. Just don’t bank on it.