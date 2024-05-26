San Francisco 49ers coach suggests second star player holding out of OTAs over contract

Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have already made plenty of NFL news this month with wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings both holding out from organized team activities. It now appears that another 49ers’ star and a critical part of their offense is unhappy with his contract.

Jennings who was a restricted free agent this offseason, signed his one-year tender with the team in late March. However, heading into a contract year with a $4.89 million salary, the 27-year-old has been absent from 49ers OTAs with the hope of landing a new deal.

The situation is very similar with Aiyuk, who is in the last year of his rookie deal with a $14.124 million salary that is fully guaranteed for the upcoming season. However, one of the league’s top wide receivers is seeking a new contract that will make him one of the highest-paid NFL players with a salary target of $28 million.

Absences from Aiyuk and Jennings are old 49ers news. However, it appears running back Christian McCaffrey is also skipping OTAs over some issues with his contract.

Christian McCaffrey stats (2023): 1,459 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, 5.4 yards per carry, 67 receptions, 564 receiving yards, 7 receiving touchdowns in 16 games

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area, 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner said that McCaffrey isn’t at OTAs right now because of the “business” side of things.

“Physically. Physically he’s not here, but he’s here in every other aspect. That’s the business part, and I’m not getting into that.” San Francisco 49ers RBs coach Bobby Turner on Christian McCaffrey’s absence from OTAs

Christian McCaffrey contract: $14.144 million cap hit in 2024, $12 million cash. $14.344 million cap hit in 2025, $12.2 million cash

McCaffrey has less leverage than his two teammates who are also holding out. Unlike Aiyuk and Jennings, McCaffrey is under contract for the next two seasons. He’s also already the highest-paid running back in the NFL today.

Unfortunately for running backs, they are the only non-special team’s position that hasn’t seen the average salary and top salaries for the position increase in recent years. Even as the NFL salary cap has exploded by more than $50 million over the last three seasons, running back salaries have dropped

San Francisco might be able to find some way to appease McCaffrey and NFL rules ensure that a prolonged training camp holdout won’t happen. However, with both Aiyuk and quarterback Brock Purdy potentially headed for contract extensions within the next year, a big raise likely isn’t coming for McCaffrey.