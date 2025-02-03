Russell Wilson returning to Pittsburgh Steelers ‘may not go over well’ inside locker room

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Usually, teams that reach the postseason want to keep their starting quarterback for the next year. That may not be the case for Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers next year.

Wilson led the Steelers to a respectable 6-5 record in the regular season but flopped and delivered a loss once Pittsburgh reached the Wild Card Round. The soon-to-be 37-year-old quarterback will become a free agent once the offseason officially kicks off, but there’s a sense that the Steelers could prefer to move on.

Pittsburgh Steelers teammates may not want Russell Wilson back

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are said to prefer moving forward with Justin Fields instead of Russell Wilson next season. Now, we may have a reason why.

According to Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer, the Steelers are keeping all their options open this offseason. One option could be to re-sign Wilson to a short-term contract, yet it sounds like retaining the former Super Bowl quarterback could lead to some internal friction.

“Russell Wilson would give them some certainty, but there’s definitely split opinion on him in the building, and I’m not sure how bringing him back as a starter would go over.” Breer on Russell Wilson

If the Steelers don’t want him, there will inevitably be other options that open up for the nine-time Pro Bowler. That could even include the Las Vegas Raiders who hired Pete Carroll as their head coach, setting up a reunion from their days together on the Seattle Seahawks.

