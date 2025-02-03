New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers could compete for former Super Bowl-winning QB

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

While their 2024 seasons went very differently, both the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers need to address their quarterback situation with urgency this offseason.

The Steelers relied on Russell Wilson and Justin Fields last year, but both are free agents now. Meanwhile, the Giants started the season with Daniel Jones entrenched as their starter, but he was benched and released before the year was done.

Each team will be under pressure in 2025. For the Steelers, they need to not only return to the postseason but win a playoff game for the first time since 2016. As for the Giants, head coach Brian Daboll returns for a fourth year, but he too will be under pressure to return to the playoffs.

With high expectations surrounding both historic franchises, they may want to find a proven solution that can provide a ‘quick fix.’

Related: Top 2025 NFL free agents: Ranking top 30 players in NFL free agency

New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers could pursue Matthew Stafford

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers are sifting through their quarterback options right now before the offseason officially gets underway. A number of options will emerge, but there could be one that stands out among others.

As Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently pointed out, the Steelers and Giants could always consider adding Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. While the Rams haven’t indicated a desire to move on from their Super Bowl-winning QB, they could re-evaluate their options as he heads into his age-37 season.

“So now, Stafford goes to the table holding the cards. Is the strain of last year’s negotiation still there? Is he going to look for another contract adjustment or, with just two years left on his deal, a brand-new extension? And teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers or Giants certainly will pay attention to how this plays out.” Breer on Steelers/Giants and Matthew Stafford

Stafford has a $49.6 million cap hit in 2025. That may be too much to stomach in Los Angeles, yet the Steelers or Giants could be open to giving him a new contract that helps lower his cap number for next year and for years to come.