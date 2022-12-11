WATCH: Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson throws terrible pick-six

Russell Wilson and the last-place Denver Broncos entered Sunday’s action against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs as 8.5-point underdogs.

For good reason. Denver has stunk it up this season to the tune of a 3-9 record. It ranks dead last in the NFL in scoring at 13.8 points per game and has lost four consecutive games.

If the first half of Sunday’s outing in Denver is any indication, things are not going to get any better for the Broncos this season.

Down 20-0 in the second quarter, Wilson’s struggles continued. The Super Bowl quarterback threw an absolutely horrific pick-six into the hands of Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay.

We’re not 100% sure what Wilson was doing there. Even if the ball had gotten past Gay, the play was doomed to fail. This interception led to a 27-0 Broncos deficit and boos from fans inside Empower Field at Mile High.

As for Russell Wilson, he’s drawn widespread criticism due to his performance thus far this season. Denver exhausted multiple first-round picks and change to acquire the future Hall of Famer. It then inked him to a massive extension. The results just have not been there.

Russell Wilson stats (2022): 60% completion, 2,558 yards, 8 TD, 5 INT, 83.5 QB rating

To put these numbers into perspective, Wilson is on pace for a career-worst season. He entered Sunday’s action having thrown eight touchdowns in 11 games. That’s just pathetic. And in reality, this inexcusable interception is just the latest example of Wilson’s struggles.