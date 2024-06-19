Ron Holland NBA draft breakdown, best team fits

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Holland II has been relevant in NBA draft conversations since he helped Team USA win gold at the FIBA U-16 level.



Once thought to be in contention for the No. 1 pick in this draft, Holland is a home run in the lottery because his upside is undeniable.



He doesn’t turn 19 until July 7, making him one of the youngest players in the class.



Holland ruptured a tendon in his right thumb and underwent surgery in February, but he has been cleared to practice in full and participated in private team workouts with NBA scouts over the past several weeks.



The injury shouldn’t hurt his draft stock much, but it did cut short a regular season in which he was averaging 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game for the G League Ignite. Scouts see a potential two-way star who should contribute defensively right away in the NBA.

Scouts already rave about his competitive verve, and his 6-foot-11 wingspan on a nearly 6-foot-7 frame drew some comparisons to longtime Michael Jordan sidekick Scottie Pippen.



Whether his offensive toolbelt can expand will determine his ultimate ceiling. The parts of his game that are clearly raw include perimeter shooting, which disqualifies Holland from being viewed as a ‘3 and D’ wing.



With limited range but seemingly unlimited upside, patience could pay off in a massive way with Holland.



Scouting reports uniformly rave about Holland’s competitiveness and will to win, which is seen most in his defense. He told reporters at the scouting combine he wants to win Defensive Player of the Year one day.

Three best NBA fits for Ron Holland

1. San Antonio Spurs (8th overall): For a team on a progressive plan toward contending, adding Holland to a young and explosive core should rapidly energize the Spurs’ fanbase.



2. Chicago Bulls (11th overall): Holland would bring a defensive edge to the backcourt and add to the potential core in much the same way Ayo Dosunmu has since being selected No. 38 overall because of concerns about his NBA range.



3. Miami Heat (15th overall): Whether or not Jimmy Butler is in Florida next season, Holland has the tools to mimic the former Marquette star’s rise from skilled and scrappy underdog to perennial All-Star.



Ron Holland II: NBA Draft Combine measurements

Height: 6-6 1/2 Weight: 196.8 Wingspan: 6-10.75 Reach: 8-8

