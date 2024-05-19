NBA Twitter reacts to Indiana Pacers’ near-historic shooting display in first half of Game 7

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Just minutes ahead of tip-off, the New York Knicks received good news with Josh Hart and OG Anunoby both being cleared to play for Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers.

It’s been all downhill from there for the thousands of Knicks fans who paid ridiculous prices just to get into Madison Square Garden for the highly-anticipated Eastern Conference Semifinals finale.

Indiana led the NBA with 123.3 points per game, and their sharp shooting was on full display on Sunday afternoon. The Pacers came out firing, setting a new record for the most first-quarter points in a Game 7 in NBA history, scoring 39, compared to the Knicks’ 27.

The second quarter wasn’t much different, with the Pacers adding 31 more points compared to the Knicks’ 28, to give Indiana a 70-55 lead at halftime.

In doing so, the Pacers shot a hard-to-fathom 76% on 38 attempts. What’s even more ludicrous is that the Knicks actually had more first-half shot attempts, 43, compared to Indiana’s 38. Yet, the Knicks only made 46% of them, which is still a respectable number, but not when compared to the Pacers.

Social media reacts to Indiana Pacers shooting New York Knicks out of MSG

With thousands watching the Pacers rout the Knicks, social media is in disbelief over what we saw in the first 24 minutes of play.

Per StatMuse, the highest-ever field goal percentage by a team in a Game 7 of a playoff series is 61 percent, set by the Suns in the first round against the Lakers, in 2006.

At the 5:33 mark of the second quarter, the Pacers are shooting 80 percent (24 of 30) from the field. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) May 19, 2024

The main reason Indiana is leading by 15 at half? The Pacers had the best shooting half in a playoff game in the last 25 years, per @ESPNStatsInfo, shooting 76 percent to surpass the Spurs in the first half of Game 3 of the 2014 NBA Finals against the Heat. https://t.co/JVZBgvl27u — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 19, 2024

The Indiana Pacers missed a total of 9 shots in the first half, 10 if you include their 1 missed free throw.



8-for-12 from three

8-for-12 at the rim

13-for-14 on midrange shots

4-for-5 at the free throw line — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) May 19, 2024

"You like that sh*t?"



Tyrese Haliburton talking some trash to Knicks fans early in Game 7 🗣️pic.twitter.com/EB63SEwSid — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 19, 2024

The @Pacers upon watching the Knicks-centric pregame show on ABC/ESPN for a Game 7. pic.twitter.com/wXuac4iw7o — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) May 19, 2024

The Pacers refuse to miss and it has Knicks fans in an absolute torture chamber @stoolgambling pic.twitter.com/atK6z77FOc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 19, 2024

Ref really trying 2 keep Knicks in this gm. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 19, 2024

A true Indiana moment: Crowd at @IMS erupts when the score of the @Pacers game is thrown on the screen 🏁🏀 — Trevor Peters (@TrevorPeters__) May 19, 2024

A 15-point lead is nowhere near enough to declare this game won or lost. If Indiana could get out to a 15-point lead in 24 minutes of play, then the Knicks can do the same in the final 24 minutes, but based on how the first half went, Tom Thibodeau’s team has their work cut out for them.

Related: Fans must pay insane prices to see Game 7 of Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks at MSG