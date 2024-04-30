Raiders sign former Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup to low-risk, high-reward contract

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

As ESPN first reported, the Las Vegas Raiders have signed former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup to a one-year contract worth potentially up to $3 million. GM Tom Telesco’s decision reflects the Raiders’ prudent approach to building depth with minimal risk and the chance for significant rewards in the upcoming 2024 season.

Michael Gallup, who reached 1,000 receiving yards with the Cowboys in 2019, had been one of the NFL’s top wideouts just a few seasons ago. His standout year included 1,107 yards and 6 touchdowns, averaging 16.8 yards per reception. Although his performance dipped in recent seasons following a significant ACL injury, Gallup’s potential remains high at 28, especially if he can return to his pre-injury performance.

Related: Raiders Brilliant 2024 NFL Draft Strategy: Fortifying roster over chasing QBs

Michael Gallup could flourish in the Raiders’ new offense

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Being a part of Luke Getsy’s offensive system in Las Vegas could offer Michael Gallup a fresh start and opportunities for growth. Getsy’s derivative of the West Coast Offense should provide an ideal platform for Gallup to showcase his talent. With established stars like Davante Adams , Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker on the Raiders receiving corps, competition will be fierce.

More about the Raiders being set to sign former Cowboys WR Michael Gallup:https://t.co/69WCnnNhJD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2024

Even with strong competition at wide receiver positions, signing Michael Gallup shows some front office savviness on the part of the Raiders. This deal’s financial risk is low, making it a relatively safe investment. While the team isn’t solely depending on Gallup to perform, his track record and past success indicate that he could bring valuable depth to the Raiders’ improved roster. Despite his injury in 2022, Gallup’ showed flashes of his pre-injury form with 73 receptions for 822 yards and 6 touchdowns across 31 games, suggesting that he still can be an impactful player in Las Vegas.

In Getsy’s offensive system, Gallup could play various roles, possibly reigniting the deep-threat abilities that made him stand out in 2019.

For Gallup, this presents an opportunity to reshape his career path. While sharing the field with Adams, Meyers, Tucker, and now tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer may reduce his targets, it also allows him to regain his top form without being the primary receiver. His performance in training camp and preseason games will be crucial for his comeback.

If Gallup can perform at his best like before and adjust to Getsy’s innovative offensive approach, the Raiders might reap substantial rewards from this modest deal.