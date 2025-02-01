Pittsburgh Steelers’ preferred QB could have negative impact on George Pickens’ future

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Despite starting from scratch in their quarterback room, plus getting a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith, the Pittsburgh Steelers still scratched and clawed their way to an impressive 10-7 record. Though, if we count the playoffs, the Steelers finished 10-8, which included losing their last five games.

While both quarterbacks got to make starts, Justin Fields had the better record at 4-2 compared to Russell Wilson, who led the Steelers to a 6-6 record, counting the postseason. Now both players are free agents, which means the Steelers have another decision to make when it comes to determining their starting quarterback for 2025.

Should they re-sign Wilson, a 36-year-old former Super Bowl winner? Or would it be better to move forward with Fields, who’s set to turn 26 and could still have some untapped potential as a former first-round pick? The Steelers may have made up their minds.

Pittsburgh Steelers are ‘comfortable’ with Justin Fields; Problematic for George Pickens?

The Pittsburgh Steelers could go in a number of directions to solve their quarterback dilemma in 2025. Aside from the current known options such as Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, players like Kirk Cousins and/or Aaron Rodgers could become available either through free agency or by trade.

Yet, the Steelers already know what to expect when it comes to retaining their in-house options. They know what type of work ethic Wilson and Fields bring to the table. The same can be said for their level of professionalism inside the locker room and away from team activities. Plus, the Steelers now have a full season of film to review and overanalyze, which is their best evaluation tool.

So, if the Steelers do prefer to stick with who they know, which player would Pittsburgh prefer to re-sign? Sources who spoke to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler indicate the Steelers would be more comfortable keeping Fields. However, he also notes that this decision could cause some internal issues with top receiver George Pickens.

Some in the Pittsburgh organization are comfortable with Justin Fields being the team’s QB in 2025. He has upside and more mobility at this stage than Russell Wilson, the Steelers’ other free agent passer. But as one NFC executive pointed out, Fields didn’t seem to have great chemistry with receiver George Pickens, so it’s possible that could play a part. Fowler on Pittsburgh Steelers

Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is expected to pick up negotiations for a long-term extension this offseason. Yet, if the Steelers can’t find common ground with their soon-to-be 24-year-old receiver, some have wondered if they’d be open to a trade. Then again, if Pickens and Fields can’t get on the same page, maybe a trade would be the best solution for everyone involved.