Phoenix Suns ‘fully focused’ on trading for this multi-time All-Star

The 2025 NBA trade deadline has already featured much more action than usual, with three All-Stars already exchanging teams. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have been included in a lot of trade rumors, but so far the team has stood pat.

However, the Suns remain one of the likeliest teams to swing the NBA’s next blockbuster trade before the Feb. 6 deadline passes, and they’re reportedly locked in on acquiring a multi-time All-Star.

Phoenix Suns place full attention on trading for Jimmy Butler

The Phoenix Suns aren’t among the NBA’s top contenders. Yet, they should be, considering Phoenix has three All-Stars among their highest-paid players. Even with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, the Suns still enter NBA games today ranked in just eighth place of the Western Conference.

However, the Suns could be on the verge of making some massive roster changes ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. They may even land an All-Star.

According to ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania, the Suns are “fully focused” on trading for Jimmy Butler before Thursday’s deadline.

“It’s becoming increasingly clear that where he would want to commit long term is the Phoenix Suns. Over the last several weeks, the Heat have been engaged in conversations with both the Suns and the Warriors. Those two teams have been the leaders for Jimmy Butler. His $52 million player option gives him an amount of leverage. Phoenix is fully focused on figuring out… a trade that gives them Jimmy Butler. Every single day, in that front office, the [mentality] is ‘How can we get Jimmy Butler and put him in the lineup with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker?’” ESPN on Phoenix Suns/Jimmy Butler trade

The Suns have long been mentioned as a frontrunner in the Butler trade discussions, and the Heat are certainly willing to move the six-time All-Star. Now it may just be a matter of preparing an offer that’s too good to refuse.

