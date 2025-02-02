NBA rumors suggest Dallas Mavericks could trade Anthony Davis for a different All-NBA talent

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

NBA fans were shocked to learn of the Dallas Mavericks trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis and other moving parts. Doncic is the type of talent that not only is a team’s franchise player but also big enough to be the face of the NBA.

Yet, the Mavericks felt like they were better off moving forward without the five-time All-NBA selection. Some feel like their latest blockbuster could be a signal that another move is coming soon.

Related: Orlando Magic considering blockbuster trade for All-Star guard

Could the Dallas Mavericks use Anthony Davis to trade for Jimmy Butler?

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

There’s no telling what the Dallas Mavericks do next. Losing Luka Doncic is the type of move that can set a franchise back for years, if not a decade-plus.

Yet, Anthony Davis gives the Mavericks another key piece of their core that Dallas can continue building around. However, some, like CBS Sports’ Ashley Nicole Moss, believe the Mavs could use Davis to pursue a trade for Jimmy Butler.

“I still think this is still not the last move the Mavericks make. I’d be interested if Anthony Davis is a piece that ultimately the Mavericks potentially use to try to get Jimmy Butler. This is not a move you make just to keep your roster the same.” Ashley Nicole Moss on Dallas Mavericks/Jimmy Butler

"I'd be interested if Anthony Davis is a piece that ultimately the Mavericks potentially use to try to get Jimmy Butler."@AshNicoleMoss doesn't think the Mavs are done making moves 👀 pic.twitter.com/UttyJJoyzn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 2, 2025

Ultimately, it wouldn’t make any sense to trade Davis, who’s just 31 years old, for Butler, who’s 35 years old. Davis is under contract through 2026-27, and he has a $62.7 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

Meanwhile, Butler has a $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season, but the expectation is that he’ll choose to become a free agent instead. That wouldn’t give the Mavericks a long-term cornerstone, but it’s possible they’d prefer the eventual cap space instead.

Related: 10 players who could get dealt before Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline