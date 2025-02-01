Orlando Magic considering blockbuster trade for All-Star guard

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Last season’s Orlando Magic team racked up 47 wins, but they ended up getting eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This year, the Magic are off to a slower start, with a win rate of just 49% compared to last season’s 57.3% win rate.

Yet, the Magic are still in the race, entering NBA games today in eighth place of the Eastern Conference NBA Playoff seedings. Now, they’re reportedly considering making a blockbuster trade.

Orlando Magic discussed De’Aaron Fox trade

Two of the biggest names available on the NBA trade block are Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat and De’Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings. Both teams have been unable to find common ground on long-term contract extensions with their respective All-Stars, which could lead to them hitting the open market in free agency.

Fox won’t be a free agent until the end of the 2025-26 season, but he’ll bring a stronger trade return to Sacramento if the Kings trade him now, as opposed to when he has an expiring contract.

Meanwhile, according to Forbes NBA insider Evan Sidery, one of the teams reportedly pursuing a Fox trade is the Orlando Magic.

“The Magic have quietly been an aggressive team in the trade marketplace. Orlando has inquired on De’Aaron Fox as a potential trade target ahead of the deadline. Keep a close eye on the Magic over the next few days as they look to add more scoring firepower.” Sidery on Orlando Magic trade rumors

The Magic have already reached out to the Kings regarding a trade for Fox. They’ve also reportedly inquired about trading for Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson, who would cost a lot less to trade for.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are another team intrigued with a trade for Fox, and some view them as the frontrunners to land the one-time All-Star point guard. If so, the Magic might have to up their ante.

