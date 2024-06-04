Philadelphia Eagles head coach trolls New York Giants over landing Saquon Barkley

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Phildelphia Eagles signing of former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley early in NFL free agency was among the biggest surprises of the offseason.

Sure, Barkley and his Giants had their share of contract issues. But to move on to a heated division rival after six seasons in Jersey threw a lot of people for a loop.

Philadelphia now has to be feeling really good about its offense after major team-wide struggles to close out the 2023 season.

It seems as if embattled head coach Nick Sirianni agrees.

In speaking to media during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Sirianni relayed how he responds to New York Giants fans who troll him. His response was great.

"We got your best player 🤷🏻‍♂️"



Nick Sirianni on his casual jab back at Giants fans who chirp at him 😂 pic.twitter.com/Lgl9K0RKqG — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 4, 2024

We can argue about whether Barkley was the Giants’ best player during his time in Jersey. An argument can be made that Dexter Lawrence stood above his former teammate. However, Barkley’s impact in Philadelphia will be felt.

How Saquon Barkley fits in with the Philadelphia Eagles

First off, Barkley gave the Giants every chance to retain him long-term. It just seems as if New York’s brass had no intention of matching the three-year, $37.75 million contract Philadelphia handed the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

If healthy, Barkley will prove to be a dynamic option in the backfield with a dual-threat quarterback in Jalen Hurts. After a couple injury-plagued campaigns, the former No. 2 pick from Penn State responded in his final two seasons with the Giants.

Saquon Barkley stats (2022-23): 2,274 rushing yards, 98 receptions, 618 receiving yards, 20 TD

Barkley’s ability to catch the ball out of the backfield will loom large in Philadelphia. He’ll team up with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to provide three elite-level weapons.

Hurts’ own ability to run the ball (605 rushing yards, 15 TD last season) will make Philadelphia’s offense a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses. Sirianni knows that all too well.