Lakers owner reportedly ‘stood up’ to Lebron James’ camp of ‘chaos agents’

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recently had a “powwow” with members of Lebron James’ camp as they undermine the team during a difficult season.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers record fell to 27-34, after a 109-104 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. It was the team’s third straight loss and their sixth in the last seven games. They currently reside in the ninth spot in the Western Conference and have been falling down the standing for some time.

It has been a disappointing season for the franchise, only two years removed from winning the NBA finals in 2020. What has only made it worse is what has been an apparent undermining of the team my members of James’ inner circle.

Jeanie Buss reportedly had a frank conversation with the ‘chaos agents’ of Lebron James

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

There have been rumors throughout the season of James and his supports at Klutch Sports Group having friction with members of the Lakers front office over the team’s play this year, and lack of roster changes during the Feb. trade deadline.

During the NBA All-Star break, James made a variety of surprising comments about his future in LA — like wanting to play with his son Bronny — that could be viewed as passive-aggressive attempts to air his grievances with the team in a subtle but public way.

One also has to assume members of his inner circle are likely spinning a certain narrative in the media to make the franchise bend to the demands of their star, or face fan backlash. That all reached a tipping point over the weekend when team owner Jeanie Buss reportedly had a frank conversation with Team James members.

Lebron James stats (2021): 28.9 PPG, 8.0 REB, 6.3 AST

On a recent edition of his podcast, NBA media personality Bill Simmons revealed that the Lakers boss “stood up” to the “chaos agents” surrounding the team over the recent friction and media spin.

“Jeanie Buss is a tough lady, man. She’s been in the league since the early eighties and I think at some point she stood up to those guys and was like, ‘No, stop.’ You don’t get to undermine all this,” Simmons said. “Stop. You’re here. You’re under contract next year. What are we doing?’ and I think they had a powwow, that’s what I heard. But I think she stood up for at least something. For them to unwind last week and pretend they weren’t chaos agents was really strange.”

The Lakers return to action on Thursday’s NBA game today schedule to face the Los Angeles Clippers.