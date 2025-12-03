Talk about silencing the crowd. After falling behind 1-0 early in the first, the Senators proceeded to dominate the Canadiens, outscoring them 5-1 from that point forward to win this one 5-2. Let’s dive into the details!

Tkachuk Delivers

Who would’ve thought that it would take until December for Tkachuk to score his first goal of the season. That’s what happens when you miss 20 games with an injury. Tkachuk also added an assist on a great pass on Artem Zub’s third goal of the season. With the emotions and physicality of tonight’s game, a younger Tkachuk might’ve done something silly. Tonight, he kept his composure and made a difference with his offense.

Zetterlund’s Strong Stretch

There have been two very different Zetterlund’s this season. Have a look:

First 17 games : 1 goal, 3 points

: 1 goal, 3 points Last 9 games: 4 goals, 6 points

He scored a goal and an assist tonight, with his goal coming less than 30 seconds after the Canadiens opened the scoring. This is the Zetterlund the Senators were hoping for when they traded for him at last year’s trade deadline and then extended him over the summer. He has a big shot and is a willing competitor. It’s taken some time but it appears as though he has figured out how to play to his strengths with the Sens.

Additional Notes

A weak point from tonight? Well, it’s been a weak point all season. The Senators penalty kill allowed another two goals against, this time on three attempts. They give easy zone entries, and play so passively while down a man. How about the offense from the defense tonight? Zub and Sanderson both scored, and Kleven and Spence both had two assists. This win put the Senators at 4-3 to end their seven game road trip. They’ll finally be back on home ice on Thursday against the New York Rangers.