What’s going down in Vancouver is a tough pill to swallow for Canucks fans, but New Jersey Devils fans are salivating out the mouth right now.

The Canucks brass made it known that they’re not entertaining Quinn Hughes offers. However, everyone knows it’s coming. How could it not be? Quinn is undoubtedly not interested in a rebuild/retool. Only a Sith deals in absolutes, but it feels inevitable that he’s out of Vancouver one way or another.

The Canucks do have others who could be useful in New Jersey. I looked at three players they could target via trade below.

Elsewhere, ex-Devils goaltender is forcing his way into the Canada conversation, another ex-Devil thriving in Florida, and what to do with a promising prospect in Philly.

Let’s do that hockey.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: The big news on Monday was the Vancouver Canucks sending a letter that they’re willing to listen to offers for their veterans. However, not Quinn Hughes. Here are three other Devils trade targets out of British, Columbia, that New Jersey could use.

More NJHN: The aftermath of the Devils’ tilt with the Red Wings came through the NHLs Department of Player Safety yesterday, as Detroit defenseman Ben Chiarot was hit with a fine for butt-ending New Jersey defenseman, Simon Nemec.

Devils Rink Report: In case you missed it, NJ.com and Speaking of the Devils host, Ryan Novozinsky, joined me on the latest Devils Rink Report.

NHL Trade Talk, News, & National Hockey Now

The Province: By the way, here’s the context to my trade targets article above. Jim Rutherford explained it’s time to trade.

Sportsnet: With so much noise already on the rumor mill, Nick Kyperos drops the first edition of his NHL trade board early, with plenty of names that should be of interest to the Devils.

Forever Blueshirts: Juuso Parssinen never quite seemed to fit with the New York Rangers, especially under the new coaching staff led by Mike Sullivan. So, it’s not a big surprise that the Rangers placed the 24-year-old forward on waivers Tuesday.

Colorado Hockey Now: Well, lookie here. Ex-Devils goaltender, Scott Wedgewood, has forced his way into the Team Canada conversation at the Olympics. Can the Colorado Avalanche goaltender find his way into their net?

San Jose Hockey Now: Michael Misa is having a difficult time transitioning to the NHL. It’s not unlike Shane Wright, who the San Jose Sharks rookie, he can learn a lot from. (+)

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers have another ex-Devil rising through their ranks. He’s no spring chicken, but A.J. Greer has been fantastic on the ice in Sunrise.

Philly Hockey Now: What should the Philadelphia Flyers do with Nikita Grebenkin? They face a tough choice with their promising prospect.