The New Jersey Devils, now 16-9-1 after an emotional loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, continue their home schedule at Prudential Center against the Dallas Stars, who stand at 17-5-4 with a 9-1-4 road record.

The Stars are coming off a loss last night to the Devils’ rival, the New York Rangers, falling 3-2 in overtime. New Jersey has struggled in goal of late, as both Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen have allowed five goals in each of their last starts. It’ll be quite the challenge for the Devils tonight, facing the Stars who are ranked third in the NHL, netting 3.5 goals per game.

Let’s dive into tonight’s matchup.

What to Know vs. Stars

— The Devils and the Lone Star state face-off for the first of two matchups this season, while the two foes meet next at Dallas on March 24, 2026.

— Jersey’s team was 0-2-0 against the Stars last season. The last time that the Devils defeated Dallas at home was Oct. 16, 2018, after a 3-0 shutout victory.

2025-26 vs. Stars

12/3/25 7:00 P.M. ET Prudential Center

3/24/26 8:00 P.M. ET American Airlines Center

Devils vs. Stars

All-time Record: 42-58-12-3

All-time Home Record: 22-26-7-1

All-time Road Record: 20-32-5-2

Projected Devils Lineup*

Forwards

Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat – Dawson Mercer – Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter – Cody Glass – Connor Brown

Juho Lammikko – Luke Glendening – Stefan Noesen

Defensemen

Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes – Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon – Colton White

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

*Lineup subject to change

Current Injuries: Jack Hughes (finger, out), Zack MacEwen (lower-body, out), Evgenii Dadonov (undisclosed, out), Brett Pesce (upper-body, out), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee, out), Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed, out).

2025-26 Total Man-Games Lost: 136

Projected Stars Lineup*

Forwards

Jamie Benn – Wyatt Johnston – Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson – Roope Hintz – Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back – Justin Hryckowian – Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel – Radek Faksa – Colin Blackwell

Defensemen

Esa Lindell – Miro Heiskanen

Vladislav Kolyachonok – Ilya Lyubushkin

Kyle Capobianco – Alexander Petrovic

Goaltenders

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

*Lineup subject to change

How to Watch the Devils Game — 7:00 P.M. ET

Watch: MSGSN

Radio: DEVILS HOCKEY NET

Next Up

Fri., Dec. 5 Vs VGK 7:00 P.M. E.T.

Sat., Dec. 6 At BOS 7:00 P.M. E.T.

Tue., Dec. 9 At OTT 7:00 P.M. E.T.

Thu., Dec. 11 Vs TBL 7:00 P.M. E.T.