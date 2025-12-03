The New Jersey Devils, now 16-9-1 after an emotional loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, continue their home schedule at Prudential Center against the Dallas Stars, who stand at 17-5-4 with a 9-1-4 road record.
The Stars are coming off a loss last night to the Devils’ rival, the New York Rangers, falling 3-2 in overtime. New Jersey has struggled in goal of late, as both Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen have allowed five goals in each of their last starts. It’ll be quite the challenge for the Devils tonight, facing the Stars who are ranked third in the NHL, netting 3.5 goals per game.
Let’s dive into tonight’s matchup.
What to Know vs. Stars
— The Devils and the Lone Star state face-off for the first of two matchups this season, while the two foes meet next at Dallas on March 24, 2026.
— Jersey’s team was 0-2-0 against the Stars last season. The last time that the Devils defeated Dallas at home was Oct. 16, 2018, after a 3-0 shutout victory.
2025-26 vs. Stars
12/3/25 7:00 P.M. ET Prudential Center
3/24/26 8:00 P.M. ET American Airlines Center
Devils vs. Stars
All-time Record: 42-58-12-3
All-time Home Record: 22-26-7-1
All-time Road Record: 20-32-5-2
Projected Devils Lineup*
Forwards
Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat – Dawson Mercer – Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter – Cody Glass – Connor Brown
Juho Lammikko – Luke Glendening – Stefan Noesen
Defensemen
Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes – Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon – Colton White
Goaltenders
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
*Lineup subject to change
Current Injuries: Jack Hughes (finger, out), Zack MacEwen (lower-body, out), Evgenii Dadonov (undisclosed, out), Brett Pesce (upper-body, out), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee, out), Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed, out).
2025-26 Total Man-Games Lost: 136
Projected Stars Lineup*
Forwards
Jamie Benn – Wyatt Johnston – Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson – Roope Hintz – Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back – Justin Hryckowian – Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel – Radek Faksa – Colin Blackwell
Defensemen
Esa Lindell – Miro Heiskanen
Vladislav Kolyachonok – Ilya Lyubushkin
Kyle Capobianco – Alexander Petrovic
Goaltenders
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
*Lineup subject to change
How to Watch the Devils Game — 7:00 P.M. ET
Watch: MSGSN
Radio: DEVILS HOCKEY NET
Next Up
Fri., Dec. 5 Vs VGK 7:00 P.M. E.T.
Sat., Dec. 6 At BOS 7:00 P.M. E.T.
Tue., Dec. 9 At OTT 7:00 P.M. E.T.
Thu., Dec. 11 Vs TBL 7:00 P.M. E.T.