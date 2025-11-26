The New Jersey Devils, now 14-7-1, host the St. Louis Blues at the Prudential Center, who stand at 7-10-6 with a 4-5-2 road record. After dropping three straight on the road, the Devils are hoping to party on Thanksgiving Eve with another home win after Monday’s victory.
Jesper Bratt (5G, 17A) and Nico Hischier (7G, 11A) are leading the way for New Jersey, while goaltending saw a bit of an encouraging development with Jacob Markstrom who showed out against the Detroit Red Wings. The Blues, paced by Jordan Kyrou (6G, 7A), Robert Thomas (6G, 7A), and Justin Faulk (6G, 7A), are looking to rebound from their overtime woes.
Let’s dive into tonight’s matchup.
What to Know vs. Blues
— The Devils and St. Louis meet for the first of two matchups this season, while the two teams meet next on Feb. 28, at St. Louis.
— The Devils were 1-1-0 against St. Louis last season, while the team’s victory was a 4-1 win on the road.
— For consecutive seasons, the Devils and Blues play at the Rock on the night before Thanksgiving.
2025-26 vs. Blues
11/26/25 7:00 P.M. ET Prudential Center
TBD Enterprise Center
Devils vs. Blues
All-time Record: 42-64-14-2
All-time Home Record: 26-37-15-7
All-time Road Record: 16-27-7-1
Projected Devils Lineup*
Forwards
Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat – Dawson Mercer – Arseny Gritsyuk
Juho Lammikko – Cody Glass – Connor Brown
Paul Cotter – Luke Glendening – Stefan Noesen
Defensemen
Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes – Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon – Colton White
Goaltenders
Jake Allen
*Lineup subject to change
Current Injuries: Evgenii Dadonov (Doubtful), Jack Hughes (Hand, out since Nov. 13th), Brett Pesce (Lower-body, out since Oct. 28), Johnathan Kovacevic (Knee, out indefinitely), Zack MacEwan (Lower-body, out since Nov. 13)
2025-26 Total Man-Games Lost: 117
Projected Blues Lineup*
Forwards
Jake Neighbours – Robert Thomas – Jimmy Snuggerud
Brayden Schenn – Dalibor Dvorksy – Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway – Pius Suter – Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko – Oskar Sundqvist – Nathan Walker
Defensemen
Philip Broberg – Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker – Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler – Logan Mailloux
Goaltenders
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
*Lineup subject to change
How to Watch the Devils Game — 7:00 P.M. ET
Watch: MSGSN
Radio: DEVILS HOCKEY NET
Next Up
Fri., Nov. 28 At BUF 4:00 P.M. E.T.
Sat., Nov. 29 Vs PHI 7:00 P.M. E.T.
Mon., Dec. 1 Vs. CBJ 7:00 P.M. E.T.
Wed., Dec. 3 Vs. DAL 7:00 P.M. E.T.
Fri., Dec. 5 Vs VGK 7:00 P.M. E.T.