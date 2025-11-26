The New Jersey Devils, now 14-7-1, host the St. Louis Blues at the Prudential Center, who stand at 7-10-6 with a 4-5-2 road record. After dropping three straight on the road, the Devils are hoping to party on Thanksgiving Eve with another home win after Monday’s victory.

Jesper Bratt (5G, 17A) and Nico Hischier (7G, 11A) are leading the way for New Jersey, while goaltending saw a bit of an encouraging development with Jacob Markstrom who showed out against the Detroit Red Wings. The Blues, paced by Jordan Kyrou (6G, 7A), Robert Thomas (6G, 7A), and Justin Faulk (6G, 7A), are looking to rebound from their overtime woes.

Let’s dive into tonight’s matchup.

What to Know vs. Blues

— The Devils and St. Louis meet for the first of two matchups this season, while the two teams meet next on Feb. 28, at St. Louis.

— The Devils were 1-1-0 against St. Louis last season, while the team’s victory was a 4-1 win on the road.

— For consecutive seasons, the Devils and Blues play at the Rock on the night before Thanksgiving.

2025-26 vs. Blues

11/26/25 7:00 P.M. ET Prudential Center

TBD Enterprise Center

Devils vs. Blues

All-time Record: 42-64-14-2

All-time Home Record: 26-37-15-7

All-time Road Record: 16-27-7-1

Projected Devils Lineup*

Forwards

Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat – Dawson Mercer – Arseny Gritsyuk

Juho Lammikko – Cody Glass – Connor Brown

Paul Cotter – Luke Glendening – Stefan Noesen

Defensemen

Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes – Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon – Colton White

Goaltenders

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

*Lineup subject to change

Current Injuries: Evgenii Dadonov (Doubtful), Jack Hughes (Hand, out since Nov. 13th), Brett Pesce (Lower-body, out since Oct. 28), Johnathan Kovacevic (Knee, out indefinitely), Zack MacEwan (Lower-body, out since Nov. 13)

2025-26 Total Man-Games Lost: 117

Projected Blues Lineup*

Forwards

Jake Neighbours – Robert Thomas – Jimmy Snuggerud

Brayden Schenn – Dalibor Dvorksy – Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway – Pius Suter – Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko – Oskar Sundqvist – Nathan Walker

Defensemen

Philip Broberg – Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker – Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler – Logan Mailloux

Goaltenders

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

*Lineup subject to change

How to Watch the Devils Game — 7:00 P.M. ET

Watch: MSGSN

Radio: DEVILS HOCKEY NET

Next Up

Fri., Nov. 28 At BUF 4:00 P.M. E.T.

Sat., Nov. 29 Vs PHI 7:00 P.M. E.T.

Mon., Dec. 1 Vs. CBJ 7:00 P.M. E.T.

Wed., Dec. 3 Vs. DAL 7:00 P.M. E.T.

Fri., Dec. 5 Vs VGK 7:00 P.M. E.T.