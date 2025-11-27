Is there a better glow up in the NHL this season than Simon Nemec? You’d be hard-pressed to convince the New Jersey Devils otherwise.

The Devils hosted the St. Louis Blues on Thanksgiving Eve for the second time in as many seasons. The Devils, coming off a win on Monday, sought to make up ground from their road trip in which they lost three in a row.

When regulation didn’t determine a winner, the two sides headed to the extra frame. Head coach Sheldon Keefe turned to his most clutch performer this season, and it paid off.

Let’s dive into the Devils 3-2 overtime win in Newark.

First Period

Despite New Jersey getting off to a strong start, playing with the puck on their sticks through the first two minutes of the game, outshooting the Blues 3-0 quickly.

However, St. Louis got on the board first at the 2:16 mark of the first period, after their first zone entry. Cam Fowler recovered the puck at the far left wall, and rifled a slapshot from a low-danger area in the Devils’ zone, and beat Jacob Markstrom to give the Blues a 1-0 lead.

Fortunately, Timo Meier had one of those dominant games on Wednesday, and got on the board for the third time in as many games. Dougie Hamilton‘s shot from the blue line was redirected by Nico Hischier on net. Jordan Binnington made the initial save, however, Meier buried the rebound after winning net-front position, scoring his eighth goal of the season and tying the game at one.

The Devils’ momentum was cut, however, as Hamilton was called for interference and sat for a minor infraction. New Jersey’s PK nearly got away unscathed, until Robert Thomas gave the Blues the lead on the power play with a wrist shot from the left circle, sending the game into the first intermission with the Devils chasing 2-1.

And although the Devils were down a goal after the first 20 minutes, they out-chanced the Blues at even strength 18-3.

Second Period

It was a different kind of second period, however.

The game slowed down mightily for the Devils, as they traded even strength chances with the Blues. Yet, Justin Faulk tripped Cody Glass, sending the Devils to their second power play of the game.

With just under 20 seconds left on the man advantage, Meier ripped a one-timer from the right circle that was initially stopped by Binnington. Hischier, on the doorstep, buried the rebound, scoring his fourth goal in the last three games, and tied the game at two.

After some pressure by the Blues after the Devils tied the game, the buzzer sounded, sending the game into the second intermission tied.

Third Period

Just two minutes into the third period, the Devils were put in a tough spot as Ondrej Palat was called for high sticking Logan Mailloux, and was assessed a double minor for drawing blood.

However, the aggressive Devils PK, paired with a strong showing from Markstrom in the third, kept the Blues off the board during the double minor, which drew a big reaction from the Prudential Center crowd.

Neither the Devils nor Blues could find the back of the net for the remainder of the third, and to overtime each team went.

Overtime

With fewer bodies and more ice, the Devils held the puck for most of the overtime.

However, they generated few chances through the first two and a half minutes of the extra frame. Sheldon Keefe tapped overtime hero, Simon Nemec, on the shoulder in their latest extra time, and the 21-year-old defenseman took the ice.

With the puck on Hischier’s stick, he skated the rubber below the Blues goal line and drew two defenders attention. Nemec snuck behind the Blues defense and Hischier connected with him on the back door for the tap-in and overtime win.

The Devils secured their second win in as many games this week, and Nemec netted his second game-winning goal in overtime this season.

Markstrom made 22 saves on 24 shots, however, wasn’t needed in overtime as the Devils held St. Louis to no shots.