The 2026-27 offseason appears to be hitting a wall amid the offer sheet situations. There are still plenty of stones unturned on the market, however. And the New Jersey Devils very well may not be done shopping.

Yet, if the season started today, the Devils are almost certainly stronger up front. In the links are the 2026-27 projected Devils lines with where the new faces plug in.

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Elsewhere, the Devils captain plays hero, what’s next in Philly, and Dylan Larkin expands his trade list.

Devils Trade Rumors & News

New Jersey Hockey Now: I don’t see Sunny Mehta sitting on his hands after the Barrett Hayton offer sheet was matched. However, as of now, here’s how we see the Devils projected lineup on opening night.

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Nico Hischier is the kind of guy who keeps to himself. However, he couldn’t contain this. He was part of a team effort that helped rescue a family in distress back in his hometown of Switzerland.

📺 Devils Rink Report: You see what’s happening with all of these player trade requests. The Devils simply CANNOT let that happen with Jack Hughes. I explain on the latest Devils Rink Report on just how much time New Jersey has to ensure it doesn’t happen.

Now that the Hayton offer sheet was matched, the Devils can move on with conducting their business. Here’s why the summer of Sunny isn’t over yet 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: The New York Rangers’ winning strategy with their latest prospects such as Albert Smits, Liam Greentree, Cole Beaudoin, and Drew Fortescue, could pay off in a big way down the line.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Egor Chinakhov is flourishing with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and he says Steel City has something Russia doesn’t.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers‘ big swing falls short after the Anaheim Ducks match the offer sheet tendered to Leo Carlsson.

The Athletic ($): So, what’s next for the Flyers as they move on from Carlsson?

Detroit Hockey Now: Dylan Larkin’s list of teams he’d accept a trade to expands by one, but a deal remains distant for the Detroit Red Wings captain.

Montreal Hockey Now: Gleb Pugachyov’s physicality is turning heads and it could make him a key playoff piece for the Montreal Canadiens down the road.