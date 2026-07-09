(Editor’s Note: This is an article written by special contributor Tyler Major- McNicol. You can follow him on X by clicking here.)

When the Montreal Canadiens stepped up to the podium to make the 26th overall selection at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, choosing Gleb Pugachyov was a ‘kill two birds with one stone’ scenario.

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Pugachyov was viewed as the best player available by the Habs, while also addressing an organizational need.

Watching the Canadiens’ Stanley Cup playoff run to the Eastern Conference Final, one clear gripe with the young team was a lack of bite, and physicality.

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From a talent standpoint, the Canadiens are set. Players like Lane Hutson, Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Ivan Demidov gives them a competitive edge in most matchups.

Aside from Juraj Slafkovsky, Josh Anderson, and Arber Xhekaj, however, they could certainly stand to improve their physical presence on a nightly basis. There are simply to few physically-inclined players to go around, especially once the playoffs commence.

Enter Pugachyov.

Potential Gleb Pugachyov Impact

At 6-foot-3 and 234 pounds, he is physically imposing and, unlike Slafkovsky, does not have to be convinced to throw his weight around. He is well known for landing devastating body checks, and strong puck protection.

Simply put, Pugachyov is very difficult to contain.

The 18-year-old, hailing from Almaty, Kazakhstan, shares the same agent (Dan Milstein) as fellow Canadiens picks Demidov (fifth overall in 2024) and Alexander Zharovsky (34th overall in 2025).

And while the three players are familiar with each other, Demidov and Zharovsky are considered offence-first forwards, due to their all-world puck-handling wizardry.

Pugachyov’s skill set, on the other hand, is a little rawer. In 33 games for Chaika Nizhny Novgorod (MHL), he scored 10 goals and 14 assists.

His offensive ceiling is lower than the aforementioned prospects, but his overall potential holds significant appeal.

He is an excellent skater, both on the forecheck and in transition, and his desire to improve all aspects of his game offers high hopes for a bright future.

There’s no doubt about it, physically, he is NHL-ready. With two more seasons left on his contract in the KHL, he has plenty of time to grow his offensive game. His defensive acumen and awareness of how to use his physical gifts are already in place.

How high he can climb remains a question mark, but given where he was drafted, it seems clear that general manager Kent Hughes views Pugachyov as more than a bottom-six checker. He is someone who will one day make a real impact for head coach Martin St-Louis, potentially alongside Demidov and Zharovsky.

In the meantime, Hughes, Jeff Gorton, and the rest of the Canadiens management will patiently and watchfully await his arrival in Montreal.