The Montreal Canadiens (13-9-3) are set to host the Winnipeg Jets (13-12-0), with the puck drop scheduled for 7:00 pm ET.

It will be a battle of two struggling teams, as both the Jets and Habs have had a hard time finding their rhythm in recent games. Winnipeg has lost four of its last five games, whereas the Canadiens have been outscored 12-4 in their most recent matchups.

We saw a heightened level of frustration in Tuesday’s loss to the Ottawa Senators. It’s become a recurring theme for the Canadiens, and one that needs to be snuffed out as soon as possible. Versus the Sens, it was Brendan Gallagher who stopped playing to complain to the referee, while Ottawa quickly made its way to Montreal’s zone, and scored the insurance goal that put the game out of reach for the Habs.

While it’s true that the Canadiens receive fewer powerplays than most teams, there’s absolutely nothing to be gained from whining during the game, and it’s a terrible look for all involved.

Terrible defensive coverage, again. Tkachuk makes it 5-2.



Starting Goalie, Defensive Situation

Seeing as it’s the second leg of back-to-back games, we won’t be given any practice updates via head coach Martin St-Louis, however, it appears that Jared Davidson will be re-inserted in the lineup, while Florian Xhekaj is expected to watch the game from the press box as a healthy scratch.

Despite Tuesday’s shambolic effort on defence, St-Louis is expected to run the same defensive as he did versus the Senators.

Rookie netminder Jakub Dobes will likely guard the net, and will be looking for a much stronger performance from the blue line. While it’s true that both Dobes and Samuel Montembeault are having a hard time, it’s also fair to say they’re playing behind a defensive core that lacks any semblance of confidence.

The defencemen may be inspired by the presence of former Hab Andrei Markov, who is set to be honoured by the team prior to puck drop.

Markov spent his entire career with the Canadiens, and currently sits tied with Guy Lapointe for the second-most points from a defenceman in franchise history (572).

Montreal Canadiens Projected Lineup

Cole Caufield – Nick Suzuki – Zachary Bolduc

Juraj Slafkovsky – Oliver Kapanen – Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier– Jake Evans – Josh Anderson

Jared Davidson – Joe Veleno – Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson – Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble – Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj – Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Winnipeg Jets Projected Lineup

Kyle Connor – Mark Scheifele – Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov – Jonathan Toews – Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter – Adam Lowry – Alex Iafallo

Tanner Pearson – Morgan Barron – Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey – Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg – Luke Schenn

Logan Stanley – Colin Miller

Thomas Milic

How To Watch The Habs Vs. The Winnipeg Jets

The Montreal Canadiens versus the Winnipeg Jets, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, will be aired on Sportsnet and RDS.