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Here are the Montreal Canadiens news items, stories, and content you may have missed on Friday.

Montreal Canadiens News

Now that the University of Michigan has been eliminated from the Frozen Four, the Michael Hage watch is on. Hage is expected to sign a contract in the next few days, and once that’s accomplished, the main sticking point will be his usage. Ideally, the Canadiens will place him in a situation conducive to thriving as a rookie. [Finding The Ideal Canadiens Lineup Spot For Top Prospect Hage]

Check out all 50 goals scored by Habs sniper Cole Caufield this season. You’ll note not a single one of them took place in an empty net.

Lost in the excitement on Thursday, Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki now has more points than any other captain in team history, with 98.

Josh Anderson, who has shown a heightened intensity level in recent games, suggests the Habs will not be intimidated by teams such as the Lightning. Tampa Bay is known for their greasy style of play, which has become a calling card for teams based out of Florida.

The Canadiens were given the day off on Friday, which means that no one skated in Brossard. Not even Lane Hutson was spotted on the ice, a clear-cut sign the team was serious about its players relaxing.

ICYMI: Cole Caufield has officially reached the 50-goal mark by scoring the opening marker versus the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. Check out some of the numbers powering his impressive season. [Caufield’s 50 Goals By The Numbers]

Sportsnaut Network

The New Jersey Devils appear all-in on Sunny Mehta, who is of course the hottest name on the front-office market. But if the Devils can bring their former analytics director back as general manager, their next call should be to Brendan Shanahan. [New Jersey Devils]

The NHL playoff picture is heating up as the regular season winds down. With just days remaining in the 2026 regular season, multiple division titles and Wild Card spots remain undecided, setting up a chaotic finish that could reshape the Stanley Cup Playoff bracket. Here are eight predictions for how the final stretch of the NHL regular season will unfold. [NHL]

After the Boston Bruins practised on Friday morning at Warrior Ice Arena, Marco Sturm announced that James Hagens will not make his Bruins debut on Saturday.  [Boston Bruins]

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By Marc Dumont
Marc has been covering the Habs for over a decade. He previously worked for Journal Metro, The Athletic, The ... More about Marc Dumont

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