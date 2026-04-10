The NHL playoff picture is heating up as the regular season winds down. With just days remaining in the 2026 regular season, multiple division titles and Wild Card spots remain undecided, setting up a chaotic finish that could reshape the Stanley Cup Playoff bracket.

Here are eight predictions for how the final stretch of the NHL regular season will unfold.

Edmonton Oilers win the Pacific Division in a tight race

David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Edmonton Oilers will win the Pacific Division to close out the 2025-26 NHL regular season. The Oilers are in a tough race with the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks, but their schedule isn’t horrible over the next three games. Edmonton already has a one-point advantage and will play the Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, and Vancouver Canucks. It will be a grind, but Connor McDavid and company will get the job done.

New York Islanders fall short of playoffs with tough schedule

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Islanders have impressed with rookie sensation Matthew Schaefer, but it won’t be enough to make the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. New York sits three points out of the final Wild Card spot with the Ottawa Senators up next on Saturday, April 11. The Islanders also have the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes to close out the season. It has been a great campaign, but New York will fall short of the playoffs.

Detroit Red Wings miss playoffs despite most points since 2015

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Detroit Red Wings will end the 2025-26 NHL regular season with 95 points, but it won’t be enough to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Red Wings lost out on too many points over the last few weeks, putting the team in a tough position. It will be the most points that Detroit has earned since the 2014-15 NHL season, marking a big improvement. However, the Red Wings are technically four points back and it will be too much to overcome.

Ottawa Senators cruise into the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

The Senators are on fire and it will take them into the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Ottawa currently sits in the final Wild Card spot with 94 points, and will win out against New York, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and New Jersey Devils. Brady Tkachuk and the Senators will reach 100 points and clinch a playoff spot before the regular season finale. Watch out for Ottawa in the first round because the team is riding serious momentum.

Boston Bruins avoid total collapse in final NHL regular season game

Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

The Boston Bruins are five points to the good in the Wild Card standings, but they will narrowly avoid an epic collapse. Boston will eventually create a six-game losing streak before snapping it in the NHL regular-season finale against New Jersey. The Bruins will hold off the hard-charging Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets, barely squeaking into the playoffs. Boston is not locked into the playoffs yet, but the win in New Jersey will seal the deal.

San Jose Sharks make a strong run, fall up short of playoffs

David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The San Jose Sharks will make a strong run at the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, but come up short. The Sharks will run the table and end at 89 points, but the Los Angeles Kings will win three of their last four, putting them at 91 points. San Jose will do everything needed to make the playoffs in the next four games, but Los Angeles has the current advantage. It will still be a very successful season for the Sharks.

Los Angeles Kings squeak into the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Kings will squeak into the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. With the Sharks running the table with an easy NHL schedule, Los Angeles needs to win at least three of its next four games. The Oilers will beat the Kings, but the team ends the season on a three-game winning streak against the Canucks, Seattle Kraken, and Calgary Flames. Los Angeles has to take advantage of the easy matchups, landing the organization into the playoffs.

Buffalo Sabres win the Atlantic Division for first time since 2010

Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Sabres will win the Atlantic Division for the first time since the 2009-10 season. Buffalo holds a two point advantage and the tiebreaker, meaning it can clinch the division with two wins to close out the season. The Sabres will take care of the Chicago Blackhawks but fall to the Dallas Stars. However, Montreal loses one of its last three games in regulation, giving the division to Buffalo for the first time in 16 years.

Read More: Auston Matthews Linked to Surprising NHL Team Amid Trade Rumors