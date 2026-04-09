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NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Ottawa Senators
Credit: Keito Newman-Imagn Images

The race to the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs is reaching its final, chaotic stretch. With less than a week left in the NHL regular season, just seven teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, and the Wild Card battles in both conferences are intensifying.

Here’s a look at the latest projected Stanley Cup Playoff bracket, plus updated division standings and Wild Card races across the NHL.

Updated April 9 – Standings and bracket reflect games played on April 8.

Projected 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff Bracket

Projected 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff bracket after the NHL games on Wednesday, April 8.

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

Eastern Conference Playoff Picture

Atlantic Division

SeedTeamGamesRecordPoints
1Sabres – X7948-23-8104
2Lightning – X7848-24-6102
3Canadiens – X7846-22-10102

Metro Division

SeedTeamGamesRecordPoints
1Hurricanes – X7850-22-6106
2Penguins7840-22-1696
3Flyers7840-26-1292

NHL Wild Card

SeedTeamGamesRecordPoints
1Bruins7843-26-1096
2Senators7841-27-1092
Blue Jackets7839-27-1290
Red Wings7940-29-989
Islanders7842-31-589
Capitals7940-30-989
Devils – E7840-35-383
Panthers – E7837-37-478
Maple Leafs – E7832-32-1478
Rangers – E7933-37-975

X = clinched playoff
E = eliminated

Western Conference Playoff Picture

Central Division

SeedTeamGamesRecordPoints
1Avalanche – X7751-16-10112
2Stars – X7846-20-12104
3Wild – X7845-21-12102

Pacific Division

SeedTeamGamesRecordPoints
1Oilers7940-29-1090
2Golden Knights7836-26-1688
3Ducks7841-32-587

NHL Wild Card

SeedTeamGamesRecordPoints
1Mammoth7741-30-688
2Predators7837-31-1084
Kings7732-26-1983
Sharks7737-33-781
Jets7734-31-1280
Blues7733-32-1278
Kraken7732-34-1175
Flames – E7732-36-973
Blackhawks -E7828-36-1470
Cancucks – E 7722-47-852

X = clinched playoff
E = eliminated

When do the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs start?

  • Start date: Saturday, April 18

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will start on Saturday, April 18, two days after the conclusion of the 2025-26 NHL regular season.

Read More: First 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff Series Announced – Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars

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By Austin Konenski
Austin Konenski is a sports writer at Sportsnaut, covering the NHL, MLB, NFL, NBA, and College Football. His work ... More about Austin Konenski

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