The race to the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs is reaching its final, chaotic stretch. With less than a week left in the NHL regular season, just seven teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, and the Wild Card battles in both conferences are intensifying.
Here’s a look at the latest projected Stanley Cup Playoff bracket, plus updated division standings and Wild Card races across the NHL.
Updated April 9 – Standings and bracket reflect games played on April 8.
Projected 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff Bracket
Projected 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff bracket after the NHL games on Wednesday, April 8.
Eastern Conference
- (A1) Buffalo Sabres vs. (WC1) Boston Bruins
- (A2) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (A3) Montreal Canadiens
- (M1) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (WC2) Ottawa Senators
- (M2) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (M3) Philadelphia Flyers
Western Conference
- (C1) Colorado Avalanche vs. (WC2) Nashville Predators
- (C2) Dallas Stars vs. (C3) Minnesota Wild
- (P1) Edmonton Oilers vs. (WC1) Utah Mammoth
- (P2) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (P3) Anaheim Ducks
Eastern Conference Playoff Picture
Atlantic Division
|Seed
|Team
|Games
|Record
|Points
|1
|Sabres – X
|79
|48-23-8
|104
|2
|Lightning – X
|78
|48-24-6
|102
|3
|Canadiens – X
|78
|46-22-10
|102
Metro Division
|Seed
|Team
|Games
|Record
|Points
|1
|Hurricanes – X
|78
|50-22-6
|106
|2
|Penguins
|78
|40-22-16
|96
|3
|Flyers
|78
|40-26-12
|92
NHL Wild Card
|Seed
|Team
|Games
|Record
|Points
|1
|Bruins
|78
|43-26-10
|96
|2
|Senators
|78
|41-27-10
|92
|Blue Jackets
|78
|39-27-12
|90
|Red Wings
|79
|40-29-9
|89
|Islanders
|78
|42-31-5
|89
|Capitals
|79
|40-30-9
|89
|Devils – E
|78
|40-35-3
|83
|Panthers – E
|78
|37-37-4
|78
|Maple Leafs – E
|78
|32-32-14
|78
|Rangers – E
|79
|33-37-9
|75
X = clinched playoff
E = eliminated
Western Conference Playoff Picture
Central Division
|Seed
|Team
|Games
|Record
|Points
|1
|Avalanche – X
|77
|51-16-10
|112
|2
|Stars – X
|78
|46-20-12
|104
|3
|Wild – X
|78
|45-21-12
|102
Pacific Division
|Seed
|Team
|Games
|Record
|Points
|1
|Oilers
|79
|40-29-10
|90
|2
|Golden Knights
|78
|36-26-16
|88
|3
|Ducks
|78
|41-32-5
|87
NHL Wild Card
|Seed
|Team
|Games
|Record
|Points
|1
|Mammoth
|77
|41-30-6
|88
|2
|Predators
|78
|37-31-10
|84
|Kings
|77
|32-26-19
|83
|Sharks
|77
|37-33-7
|81
|Jets
|77
|34-31-12
|80
|Blues
|77
|33-32-12
|78
|Kraken
|77
|32-34-11
|75
|Flames – E
|77
|32-36-9
|73
|Blackhawks -E
|78
|28-36-14
|70
|Cancucks – E
|77
|22-47-8
|52
X = clinched playoff
E = eliminated
When do the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs start?
- Start date: Saturday, April 18
The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will start on Saturday, April 18, two days after the conclusion of the 2025-26 NHL regular season.
Read More: First 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff Series Announced – Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars