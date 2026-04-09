The race to the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs is reaching its final, chaotic stretch. With less than a week left in the NHL regular season, just seven teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, and the Wild Card battles in both conferences are intensifying.

Here’s a look at the latest projected Stanley Cup Playoff bracket, plus updated division standings and Wild Card races across the NHL.

Updated April 9 – Standings and bracket reflect games played on April 8.

Projected 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff Bracket

Projected 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff bracket after the NHL games on Wednesday, April 8.

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

Eastern Conference Playoff Picture

Atlantic Division

Seed Team Games Record Points 1 Sabres – X 79 48-23-8 104 2 Lightning – X 78 48-24-6 102 3 Canadiens – X 78 46-22-10 102

Metro Division

Seed Team Games Record Points 1 Hurricanes – X 78 50-22-6 106 2 Penguins 78 40-22-16 96 3 Flyers 78 40-26-12 92

NHL Wild Card

Seed Team Games Record Points 1 Bruins 78 43-26-10 96 2 Senators 78 41-27-10 92 Blue Jackets 78 39-27-12 90 Red Wings 79 40-29-9 89 Islanders 78 42-31-5 89 Capitals 79 40-30-9 89 Devils – E 78 40-35-3 83 Panthers – E 78 37-37-4 78 Maple Leafs – E 78 32-32-14 78 Rangers – E 79 33-37-9 75

X = clinched playoff

E = eliminated

Western Conference Playoff Picture

Central Division

Seed Team Games Record Points 1 Avalanche – X 77 51-16-10 112 2 Stars – X 78 46-20-12 104 3 Wild – X 78 45-21-12 102

Pacific Division

Seed Team Games Record Points 1 Oilers 79 40-29-10 90 2 Golden Knights 78 36-26-16 88 3 Ducks 78 41-32-5 87

NHL Wild Card

Seed Team Games Record Points 1 Mammoth 77 41-30-6 88 2 Predators 78 37-31-10 84 Kings 77 32-26-19 83 Sharks 77 37-33-7 81 Jets 77 34-31-12 80 Blues 77 33-32-12 78 Kraken 77 32-34-11 75 Flames – E 77 32-36-9 73 Blackhawks -E 78 28-36-14 70 Cancucks – E 77 22-47-8 52

X = clinched playoff

E = eliminated

When do the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs start?

Start date: Saturday, April 18

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will start on Saturday, April 18, two days after the conclusion of the 2025-26 NHL regular season.

Read More: First 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff Series Announced – Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars