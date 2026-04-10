It’s official, with his marker versus the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night, Montreal Canadiens sniper Cole Caufield has scored 50 goals.

He’s the first Hab to reach the illustrious mark since Stephane Richer back in 1989-90, and just the seventh member of the organization to do so in over 100 years of rich history.

Caufield also joins Maurice Richard (1945), Boom Boom Geoffrion (1961), Guy Lafleur (1974-1980), Steve Shutt (1977), and Pierre Larouche (1980) in the Canadiens 50-goal club.

Cole Caufield 50 Goals By The Numbers

0 – Even though he scored 50 times, Caufield has not padded his stats by scoring an empty net goal.

27 – While many snipers tend to score the majority of their goals at home, where their team has match-up advantages due to having the last change, Caufield has scored 27 times on the road. He’s also the first Canadiens player since Lafleur (1979-80) to score more than 25 times away from home.

18 – Caufield scored just 32 of his goals in the 57 games before the All-Star Weekend. Since then, he has found the back of the net 18 times in 21 games.

1st – He leads the NHL with an impressive 1.95 goals per 60 scored at 5v5.

39 – The vast majority of Caufield’s goals have come at even-strength. He leads the NHL with 40 even-strength goals, tied with Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon.

12 – When the Canadiens need an important goal, Caufield delivers. 12 of his markers have qualified as game-winning goals, which means he’s played a crucial role in directly securing at least 24 points for his team. He leads the NHL in this important statistical category.

5 – Caufield loves playing with extra open ice, as evidenced by his five overtime goals in 2025-26, the most of any NHL player.

24 – He has scored against 24 teams, with longtime rivals, the Boston Bruins, serving as his favourite target. Caufield has six goals in four games versus the Bruins this season, including a hat trick effort on January 24.

All Montreal Canadiens and Cole Caufield statistics via Hockey Reference, Natural Stat Trick.