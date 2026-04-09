Here are the Montreal Canadiens news items, stories, and content you may have missed on Wednesday.

Montreal Canadiens News

Even though New York Islanders defenceman Matthew Schaefer is expected to win the Calder Trophy, the mere fact that the Canadiens have four of the most talented rookies in the league on their roster is the epitome of encouraging. Individual trophies are fun, but the Canadiens represent an organization wide commitment to youthful excellence, with Ivan Demidov, Oliver Kapanen, Jakub Dobes, and Jacob Fowler playing a crucial role. [A Canadiens Player Probably Won’t Win The Calder, And That’s Fine]

Michael Hage’s name keeps being involved in the undying Matthew Knies trade rumour. Regardless of the truth behind the stories, it’s fair to say the top Canadiens prospect is among the most sought-after players currently outside the NHL. The good news for Habs fans is that the organization knows Hage’s value, and aren’t about to let another team rob them blind. [Canadiens Top Prospect Rankings – No.1 The Dynamic Michael Hage]

Elliotte Friedman: Re Canadiens/Leafs rumours: You certainly have to assume Toronto asked for [Michael Hage], but at the end of the day, Hage was not in that [Knies] deal from what I understand – 32 Thoughts (4/3) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 8, 2026

Speaking of Hage, the University of Michigan will face Denver in the semifinals of the Frozen Four. The game is scheduled for 8:30 pm ET, and will feature more than just one Canadiens prospect. Sam Harris and Quentin Miller are part of the University of Denver program, which is just two years removed from taking home the National Championship. [NCAA]

Defenceman Mike Matheson is the Montreal Canadiens nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy, which is “awarded annually to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey”.

Mike Matheson is the Canadiens' candidate for the Bill Masterton Trophy for the 2025-26 season!



News release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/78SVfNSzp1 — x – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 8, 2026

Kaiden Guhle missed Tuesday’s game versus the Florida Panthers, and more worryingly, he was also unavailable for practice on Wednesday morning. Considering his injury history, it’s always a concern to see Guhle nursing a knock.

Le défenseur Kaiden Guhle (journée de traitements) ne participera pas à l'entraînement d'aujourd'hui.



Defenseman Kaiden Guhle (therapy day) will not participate in today's practice. — x – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 8, 2026

Brendan Gallagher was quite open when asked about his recent healthy scratches. The 33-year-old winger has scored six goals and 16 assists in 76 games this season.

Brendan Gallagher today on being a healthy scratch and a Habs bubble player:



“I’m comfortable with what I bring to this group. If my number is called, I know I contribute. If not, you be a good teammate, that’s it. I’m grateful for the amount of time I’ve had in this city and… pic.twitter.com/L7b0rTbSio — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 8, 2026

Sportsnaut Network

Alex Ovechkin could be in the final days of his NHL career. With four games left in the 2025-26 NHL season, the Washington Capitals sit five points out of a Wild Card spot. More than likely, Washington is going to miss the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it could be Ovechkin’s final four games in the NHL. [Washington Capitals]

The Detroit Red Wings are melting down as the Stanley Cup Playoffs become further from reality. On Tuesday night, Detroit lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 4-3 in a shootout. The Red Wings allowed the tying goal with around 20 seconds left in regulation, giving the Blue Jackets two points after the shootout. [Detroit Red Wings]

The first 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff Series has been announced. The Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild will match up in the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the NHL announced on Tuesday night. Dallas and Minnesota cannot pass the Colorado Avalanche for first in the Central Division. [NHL]