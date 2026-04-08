Alex Ovechkin could be in the final days of his NHL career. With four games left in the 2025-26 NHL season, the Washington Capitals sit five points out of a Wild Card spot. More than likely, Washington is going to miss the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it could be Ovechkin’s final four games in the NHL.

Ovechkin will make his NHL retirement decision during the offseason, the Washington captain said in an interview posted by the team on social media. The 40-year-old forward’s contract is set to expire after the 2025-26 NHL season, so retirement always made sense when it concluded.

Now, Ovechkin has put a timeline on his decision. There was debate on whether the Capitals forward would announce his retirement in the days before the end of the regular season, but he is taking a different approach. Therefore, Washington fans won’t know if Ovechkin’s final game will come this season.

The Capitals will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, April 12, at 3:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Washington will play its final game of the regular season against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, April 14, but Sunday could be the last home game of Ovechkin’s 21-year NHL career.

The 40-year-old forward is still producing in his 21st NHL season with 31 goals and 30 assists for 61 points. Ovechkin is still scoring goals and helping the Capitals, so a return wouldn’t negatively impact the team. In fact, it would be hard to replace Ovechkin’s offensive production on the ice.

Ovechkin won’t make a retirement decision until the offseason, but these could be the final games of his NHL career. The Capitals star is leaving the door open, as the team continues pushing for the playoffs.

Read More: Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin Nominated for Masterton Trophy