For the second consecutive year, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has been nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. It’s certainly not a surprise if you’ve been following the team.

The Masterton Trophy is an annual award under the trusteeship of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. It is given “to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”

The PHWA Washington chapter released this statement:

“In Alex Ovechkin’s 21st season with the Capitals, and after breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record a season ago, he continues to play with the same passion and dedication he has given to the game since entering the league in 2005. At 40 years old, Ovechkin continues to be an integral part of the Capitals’ locker room. And on the ice, Ovechkin leads the team in goals and has made history again this season, hitting 1,000 career goals combining regular season and playoffs and tying Gordie Howe for the most 25-goal seasons in NHL history. He remains undecided on his future going into next season but has maintained a love for hockey that is contagious in the dressing room.”

Having turned 40 years old prior to the season, Ovechkin still made a big contribution on the ice. The Russian winger now has 61 points (31 goals, 30 assists) in 78 games, along with 928 career goals.

Ovechkin is in the final year of his contract and will make a decision regarding his future this summer. The 40-year-old spoke about it in a recent interview with Capitals radio play-by-play announcer John Walton.

Alex Ovechkin sat down with John Walton to discuss his plans to take time after the season to reflect and consult with his family before determining his future this summer.



Catch their full conversation tonight on Caps Pregame Live on @MonSportsNet pic.twitter.com/J9jAKL5HJE — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 8, 2026