The Montreal Canadiens are enjoying one of the most encouraging seasons in the league, as evidenced by the four rookies currently playing important roles in the lineup.

With that in mind, many outlets have Matthew Schaefer as the clear-cut leader for the Calder Trophy, a testament to the 18-year-old’s ability to generate a level of production that is usually expected from veteran defencemen with a Norris Trophy in the bank.

Montreal Canadiens Brass Tacks

I’m not here to convince you that Schaefer is unworthy, or that Montreal’s crop of rookies are more deserving of the award, but rather, that it genuinely doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things.

Considering the Canadiens already had one of the youngest lineups of the league, the mere fact that they’re relying on four rookies to fulfil crucial roles on the team is the epitome of a healthy rebuild indicator.

The waters have been muddied to a certain extent. The Habs are well ahead of the expectations that were set when the rebuild began in 2022. However, it’s important to remember that one of the reasons the Canadiens have been able to fast-forward what is considered one of the most difficult tasks in professional sports—a proper rebuild—is their willingness to trust young players and give them important responsibilities.

Take Lane Hutson, for example.

The sophomore defenceman quickly established himself as the rising tide that lifts all Canadiens boats during his rookie season, and though it seems like a foregone conclusion that other NHL coaches would have afforded Hutson the same amount of instant confidence, league history suggests that’s rarely the case.

In that same vein, head coach Martin St-Louis has not hesitated to task two of the most productive rookies in the league, Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen, with driving the charge on the second line, a role usually filled by veteran skaters, or at the very least, players with a little more experience.

Oliver Kapanen wins it in the shootout for the #GoHabsGo!!! pic.twitter.com/xOdaeoMRyh — Montreal Hockey Now (@MTLhockeynow) April 5, 2026

Transitioning from veteran goaltender Samuel Montembeault to a pair of first-year goaltenders in Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler wasn’t as smooth as some would have wanted, and yet, you’d be hard-pressed to list more than a few organizations who have placed their trust in two rookie goaltenders as they prepare for the rigours of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Two huge saves by Jakub Dobes in OT. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/qxvZKxC0U2 — Montreal Hockey Now (@MTLhockeynow) April 8, 2026

It’s yet another feather in St-Louis’ cap, which is adorned with ample proof that the coach who had no professional experience prior to being hired by the Canadiens has afforded young players prime opportunities throughout his tenure.

It led to Hutson’s well-deserved Calder Trophy win in 2024-25, and it will lead to the Canadiens finishing the regular season with four of the most encouraging first-year players in the league in 2025-26.

It probably won’t be enough to see a Canadiens player capture the Calder Trophy again, but it has certainly instilled a certain level of hope, trust, and excitement in Montreal, which is more important than any individual trophy the NHL has to offer.